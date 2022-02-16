Baltimore Center Stage Announces Cast and Creative Team for THE FOLKS AT HOME

Baltimore Center Stage announced the cast and creative team for the World Premiere of R. Eric Thomas' The Folks at Home. This is the theater's third Mainstage production of the 2021/22 Season and includes an all-star cast and a bold-name creative team.

Set in South Baltimore, Roger and Brandon, an interracial couple, are just doing the best they can. Their mortgage is late, Roger's been laid off for months, and there might be a ghost in the attic- not to mention, some additional house guests. Heartwarming, lively, and full of nostalgic good times, The Folks at Home is a contemporary take on the Golden Age of family sitcoms. From the hilarious mind of R. Eric Thomas and directed by Obie Award-winner Stevie Walker-Webb, the cast features familiar stars of stage and screen including Jane Kaczmarek, whose work on Malcolm in the Middle earned Golden Globe and Emmy nominations, and stage favorites like longtime Baltimore Center Stage collaborator E. Faye Butler and Broadway veteran Eugene Lee.

"I could not be happier to have such a powerhouse community of artists in the room for The Folks at Home," says Baltimore Center Stage Artistic Director Stephanie Ybarra. "Their work has been featured on stages across the country, on screens big and small, and now right here in Baltimore - the fact that they're coming together to breathe life into this brand-new play by a Baltimore writer exemplifies the best of what we do at Baltimore Center Stage."

The cast includes Alexis Bronkovic* (Brittany Littlefield/Alice), Brandon E. Burton* (Roger Harrison), Christopher Sears* (Brandon Littlefield Harrison), E. Faye Butler* (Pamela Harrison), Eugene Lee* (Vernon Harrison), and Jane Kaczmarek* (Maureen Littlefield). Full Bios are included herein. The creative team includes Stevie Walker- Webb (Director), Simean Carpenter (Scenic Designer), Harry Nadal (Costumer Designer), Sherrice Mojgani (Lighting Designer), Frederick Kennedy(Sound Designer), Erin McCoy* (Stage Manager), and Avery James Evans* (Assistant Stage Manager). Casting is by JZ Casting.

The Folks at Home runs from Thursday, March 17 until Sunday, April 10. It will be simulcast from Wednesday, April 6 through Sunday, April 10.

Tickets for The Folks at Home can be purchased at centerstage.org/plays-and-events/the-folks-at-home.