News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

WEIHNACHTEN MIT DER OPERNSCHULE Comes to NEST in December

Performances are 8 and 22 December.

By: Oct. 21, 2024
WEIHNACHTEN MIT DER OPERNSCHULE Comes to NEST in December Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Whether in Carmen, La bohème or Tosca - a children's choir is often an indispensable part of an opera production and brings verve to the stage. The Vienna State Opera enables vocally gifted children from the age of 8 to enter the world of opera.

LATEST NEWS

Last Chance To Submit Nominations for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Austria Awards
Submit Nominations for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Austria Awards – 2 Weeks Left!
Cats Kommt Als Sommergastspiel 2025 Ins Linzer Musiktheater
Review: DIE DREI VON DER TANKSTELLE at Metropol

The children of the opera school can be seen on stage on around 100 opera evenings each season, either as soloists or as a choir. The children and young people of the opera school are also in the spotlight at NEST and give their own concerts.

At the Christmas performances, the members of the opera school take the audience into a pre-Christmas musical world: from baroque to modern, contemplative and challenging, solo and choral. The program is complemented by Christmas texts read by actor Michael König.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Next on Stage Season 5



Videos