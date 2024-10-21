WEIHNACHTEN MIT DER OPERNSCHULE Comes to NEST in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Whether in Carmen, La bohème or Tosca - a children's choir is often an indispensable part of an opera production and brings verve to the stage. The Vienna State Opera enables vocally gifted children from the age of 8 to enter the world of opera.

The children of the opera school can be seen on stage on around 100 opera evenings each season, either as soloists or as a choir. The children and young people of the opera school are also in the spotlight at NEST and give their own concerts.

At the Christmas performances, the members of the opera school take the audience into a pre-Christmas musical world: from baroque to modern, contemplative and challenging, solo and choral. The program is complemented by Christmas texts read by actor Michael König.

Comments