Review: SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL at Stadthalle Wien

The nuns hit the road and visit Vienna for the most wonderful time of the year. Opening in town on December 23rd for a strictly limited run, the show, with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, and book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner, is bringing loads of nun fun back to Vienna, where it once played at the RONACHER, starring Ana Milva Gomes as Deloris Van Cartier.

The plot is mostly the same as the 1992 movie starring Whoopi Goldberg. Still, it is even more enjoyable because Alan Menken's toying around with 80s-style disco tunes featuring snappy beats and infectious rhythms created far more catchy tunes than expected.

While the story may take a few beats to engage the audience, the entertainment factor is high. Every time the music stops, the story may falter, but when the nuns find their voices, the show kicks into a higher gear of entertainment. With its big, glitzy chorus numbers, SISTER ACT follows old Broadway traditions and manages to keep the audience engaged despite the plot holes.

The nuns are spreading love and joy, which we need these days, as well as a break from the pre-Christmas mania.



Denise Lucia Aquino leads the cast and recreates the role of Deloris, along with the great Femke Soetenga (Mother Superior), Alexander DI Capri (Curtis Jackson), and Theodor Reichardt (Monsignore O'Hara). SISTER ACT is a divine comedy and one of the better tour productions, leaving you full of joy and warmth.

SHOWSLOT announced a dozen shows for 2025, and if they put as much effort into the upcoming productions as they did with SISTER ACT, 2025 might be an eclectic (Musical) year.

For further information about the show, visit www.showslot.com

SISTER ACT with Denise Lucia Aquino (Deloris Van Cartier), Femke Soetenga (Mother Superior), Lorenzo Di Girolamo (Eddy Fritzinger), Janina Maria Wilhalm (Mary Robert), Alexander DI Caprin (Curtis Jackson), Melanie Kastaun (Mary Patrick), Sylvia Moss (Mary Lazarus), Theodor Reichardt (Monsignore O'Hara), Susanne Rietz (Mary Nirvana), Sonja Herrmann (Mary Theresa), Martijn Smids (TJ), Francesco Alimonti (Pablo), Sander Van Wissen (Joey), and Niklas Brunner, Isaura Kuyt, Punita Lorch, Christian Rosprim, Anne Hoth, Irene Eggerstorfer, Nele Neugebauer and Kevin Gordon Valentine.

All pictures ©Showslot/Nico Moser

