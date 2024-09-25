Review: HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH at DAS VINDOBONA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This wicked establishment called Vindobona is humbled to present HEDWIG for the 24/25 season. This rampant, genderqueer, eastern Berlin Rock-Singers story is a Gift for Musical theatre: loud, nasty, sexy, profoundly moving, and—long story short— it rocks!

Drew Sarich and his wife, Ann Mandrella (2023 Broadwayworld Austria Winner), are recreating their parts in this critically acclaimed production. (Click here to read Opening Night's review)

Drew Sarich as HEDWIG ©Katharina Schiffl

Round 3 of HEDWIG is even more ecstatic and vibrant than on Opening Night. Werner Sobotka (Director) created a rampant, psychotherapeutic like Musical Rock Epiphany. Sarich, gifted with a unique (some say once-in-a-lifetime) voice, is bringing the house down right when he enters the scene.

A rare highlight is Ann Mandrella (YITZHAK) as Hedwig's grumpily funny and honest Sidekick. The neglected Husband/Backup Singer brings out Hedwig's egocentric and darker side until everything turns upside down.

Drew Sarich as HEDWIG and Ann Mandrella as YITZHAK ©Katharina Schiffl

Accept yourself, even if you haven't found your Origin of Love yet. The show's profound message is an important and relevant one.

HEDWIG at the VINDOBONA is fun (of course), loud (as YITZHAK promised at the preshow announcement), full of heart, and rock.

Tickets are rare, so you better be fast. HEDWIG and her fantastic band, Felix Reischl (Keyboard/Guitar), Chris Harras (Guitar), Harald Baumgartner (Bass Guitar), and Titus Vadon (Drums), will take the stage on selected dates only.

