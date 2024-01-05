Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austria Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Austria!
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Austria Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Ann Mandrella - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Das Vindobona
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Anthony Van Laast - ROCK ME AMADEUS - Ronacher Wien
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alejo Vietti - GLÖCKNER VON NOTRE DAME - Ronacher Wien
Best Direction Of A Musical
Scott Schwartz - GLÖCKNER VON NOTRE DAME - Ronacher Wien
Best Ensemble
GLÖCKNER VON NOTRE DAME - Ronacher Wien
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Howell Binkley - GLÖCKNER VON NOTRE DAME - Ronacher Wien
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Michael Römer - GLÖCKNER VON NOTRE DAME - Ronacher Wien
Best Musical
ROCK ME AMADEUS - Ronacher Wien
Best Performer In A Musical
Willemijn Verkaik - REBECCA - Raimund Theater Wien
Best Play
KASIMIR UND KAROLINE - Burgtheater Wien
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alexander Dodge - GLÖCKNER VON NOTRE DAME - Ronacher Wien
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Gareth Owen - GLÖCKNER VON NOTRE DAME - Ronacher Wien
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Annemieke van Dam - REBECCA - Raimund Theater Wien
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
HONK! - Theater der Jugend Wien
Favorite Local Theatre
Raimund Theater Wien