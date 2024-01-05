Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austria Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Austria Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Austria Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Ann MandrellaHEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Das Vindobona

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Anthony Van LaastROCK ME AMADEUS - Ronacher Wien

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alejo ViettiGLÖCKNER VON NOTRE DAME - Ronacher Wien

Best Direction Of A Musical
Scott SchwartzGLÖCKNER VON NOTRE DAME - Ronacher Wien

Best Ensemble
GLÖCKNER VON NOTRE DAME - Ronacher Wien

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Howell BinkleyGLÖCKNER VON NOTRE DAME - Ronacher Wien

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Michael Römer - GLÖCKNER VON NOTRE DAME - Ronacher Wien

Best Musical
ROCK ME AMADEUS - Ronacher Wien

Best Performer In A Musical
Willemijn VerkaikREBECCA - Raimund Theater Wien

Best Play
KASIMIR UND KAROLINE - Burgtheater Wien

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alexander DodgeGLÖCKNER VON NOTRE DAME - Ronacher Wien

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Gareth OwenGLÖCKNER VON NOTRE DAME - Ronacher Wien

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Annemieke van DamREBECCA - Raimund Theater Wien

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
HONK! - Theater der Jugend Wien

Favorite Local Theatre
Raimund Theater Wien



