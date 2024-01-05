Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austria Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Austria Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Austria Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Ann Mandrella - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Das Vindobona

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Anthony Van Laast - ROCK ME AMADEUS - Ronacher Wien

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alejo Vietti - GLÖCKNER VON NOTRE DAME - Ronacher Wien

Best Direction Of A Musical

Scott Schwartz - GLÖCKNER VON NOTRE DAME - Ronacher Wien

Best Ensemble

GLÖCKNER VON NOTRE DAME - Ronacher Wien

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Howell Binkley - GLÖCKNER VON NOTRE DAME - Ronacher Wien

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Michael Römer - GLÖCKNER VON NOTRE DAME - Ronacher Wien

Best Musical

ROCK ME AMADEUS - Ronacher Wien

Best Performer In A Musical

Willemijn Verkaik - REBECCA - Raimund Theater Wien

Best Play

KASIMIR UND KAROLINE - Burgtheater Wien

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alexander Dodge - GLÖCKNER VON NOTRE DAME - Ronacher Wien

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Gareth Owen - GLÖCKNER VON NOTRE DAME - Ronacher Wien

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Annemieke van Dam - REBECCA - Raimund Theater Wien

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

HONK! - Theater der Jugend Wien

Favorite Local Theatre

Raimund Theater Wien