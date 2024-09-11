Previews: GOODBYE SUMMER AND HELLO THEATRE SEASON at AUSTRIA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After saying goodbye to tropical nights and hello to colorful autumn, it is time to return to the theatre in Austria. There is plenty to look forward to if you can grab tickets. Linz is kicking off the season with something extraordinary, Frank Wildhorn's first German production of WONDERLAND, with the fantastic Daniela Dett (Broadwayworld Award Winner "Best Performer In A Musical") as Everheart/ Queen of Hearts.

Daniela Dett and the Ensemble of WONDERLAND ©Herwig Prammer



The VBW are bringing back their In-House production, ROCK ME AMADEUS (click here to read the Opening Night critic), as well as the sold-out revival THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (click here to read the Opening Night critic and here to read the interview with Brodie Donougher)

Moritz Mausser in ROCK ME AMADEUS ©VBW Deen Van Meer



tick,tick...BOOM! is returning to the Volksoper with the well-known stars Jakob Semotan (Jon) and Oliver Liebl (Michael) recreating their parts, with Sophia Gorgi as Susan. A promising trio, ready to rock the Volksoper. (click here to read the Opening Night critic)

Juliette Khalil (Susan), Jakob Semotan (Jon) and Oliver Liebl (Michael) ©Barbara Pálffy/Volksoper Wien



The Vindobona is welcoming back Drew Sarich and Ann Mandrella (Winner Broadwayworld Award 2023) in HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH; the successful production is back and ready to rock. (click here to read the Opening Night critic)



Rock n Roll, Glitter, Heels, and tons of rice are coming to the Halle F in Vienna's Museums quarter. Ricard O'Brian's ROCKY HORROR SHOW is back on Tour and stops by Vienna for another round of the everlasting Time Warp.

©Jochen Quast

These are just a few of the incredible shows, big and small, old and new. It's going to be an amazing season with many wonderful nights out at the theatre.

