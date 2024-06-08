Pia Douwes & Felix Martin to Present TIME TO CELEBRATE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pia Douwes and Felix Martin share a 40-year friendship, which is not something to be taken for granted in such a fast-paced industry. Additionally, they are both celebrating their 60th birthdays this year-if that's not a reason to celebrate, what is?!

The performance will be held on 27 & 29 September, 2024 at Vindobona Theatre Vienna. Doors open and dining at 5:00 PM. Show starts at 6:00 PM.

Pia and Felix first met in 1984 at a summer course in Salzburg, where both discovered their passion for musicals. A few years later, they experienced their breakthroughs in Vienna: Felix as the revolutionary student Marius in LES MISERABLES and Pia as the death-seeking Empress ELISABETH. For decades, they have been among the most popular and successful musical stars in the German-speaking world, with Pia achieving acclaim far beyond.

This evening, they will provide insights into their artistic lives through amusing show anecdotes, exciting stories, and shared musical memories. Previously unpublished videos and photos will illustrate the versatility of Pia Douwes and Felix Martin in a very personal way.

