Cats Kommt Als Sommergastspiel 2025 Ins Linzer Musiktheater

Based on the famous German Musical movie from the 1930s starring Willy Fritsch, Oskar Karlweis, the legendary Heinz Rühmann, and Lilian Harvey, the stage adaptation is coming to Vienna's Metropol after a successful run at the Schloss Weitra Festival. The story is about three friends, Aris Sas (Willi), Vincent Bueno (Hans), and Benjamin Rufin (Kurt), who went from wealthy gentlemen to broke fellows who even have to sell their beloved car and start working at a filling station to afford a living. All three fall in love with Lili, the charming (and wealthy) customer. Everything is set for an entertainingly funny evening at the Metropol.