BWW Previews: THE GREAT VBW CONCERT-WE PLAY FOR AUSTRIA at Recorded At The Ronacher Theatre Vienna

After numerous streaming events, here is one we have all been waiting for since Covid-19 closed all our theatres. On April 11th, ORF III is broadcasting a Musical Concert extravaganza. Vereinigte Bühnen Wien's very own Artistic Director Christian Struppeck came up with the idea to stage a concert at the beautiful Ronacher Theatre and present some of the greatest VBW-Hits by some of the most beloved VBW artists.

Carin Filipčić, Maya Hakvoort, Vanessa Heinz, Wietske van Tongeren, Gino Emnes, Oedo Kuipers, Lukas Perman, and Mark Seibert, together with the amazing VBW-Orchestra are ready to warm your tortured heart with some familiar tunes. We all miss the theatre, the atmosphere before a performance is ready to begin, the exciting moment when the conductor is raising its baton, to kick off the show. The list goes on and on, hundreds of thousands of things we all are missing. Nothing can replace a night at the theatre, but a High-Class Musical Concert Broadcast can be seen as a small relief in times like this. More than just a sign of living, the Arts are alive and kicking. On April 11th, the Ronacher is coming into your living room with songs from ELISABETH, REBECCA, DER BESUCH DER ALTEN DAME, DON CAMILLO & PEPPONE, MOZART, SCHIKANEDER, TANZ DER VAMPIRE, and many others, hosted by Christian Struppeck himself.

Prepare yourself for an entertaining night on the sofa, ORF III is broadcasting the latest VBW In-House production I AM FROM AUSTRIA afterward. Our beloved Artists are alive and kicking, the Arts are more important than ever, nothing else in the world is able to lift you up like a piece of music. Catchy tunes, lovely tunes, dancing shoes, all amazing on the telly but nothing ever beats a live performance in one of our beautiful theatres.

Stay safe and healthy until we meet again.

Das große Musical-TV-Konzert der Vereinigten Bühnen Wien

April, 11th 2021 8:15 p.m. ORF III

Carin Filipčić, Maya Hakvoort, Vanessa Heinz, Wietske van Tongeren, Gino Emnes, Oedo Kuipers, Lukas Perman, Mark Seibert together with the VBW Orchestra under the Baton of Herbert Pichler and Michael Römer. Artistic Direcror: Christian Struppeck

All pictures ©Stefanie J. Steindl/ VBW