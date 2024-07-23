Theatrical's A CHORUS LINE Comes to the National Theatre Melbourne in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following sell out shows and standing ovations for recent productions of The Sound of Music and The Boy From Oz, not-for-profit musical theatre company Theatrical will stage the iconic and universally acclaimed musical, A Chorus Line at The National Theatre Melbourne from 7-22 September.

The original production of A Chorus Line was an unprecedented box office and critical hit. It went on to win nine Tony Awards, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1976. A Chorus Line has gone on to earn a cherished spot in the hearts of theatre enthusiasts globally. Melbourne audiences will experience the pure delight of A Chorus Line when an international cast and company come together to stage a new production at the historic 783-seat National Theatre Melbourne.

With tickets starting at just $50 for preview performances, seats are being snapped up fast via theatrical.com.au.

“This show has everything - incredibly iconic dance numbers, stunning music and a beautiful, honest story that captures the spirit and tension of a Broadway chorus audition. We explore the inner lives and bittersweet ambitions of highly trained, dedicated dancers, as they put themselves on the line for a role,” says director Tahra Cannon.

A WAAPA Musical Theatre graduate, Tahra is making her musical theatre directorial debut in Theatrical’s A Chorus Line, having captivated audiences as the Musical Director for the company’s 2023 production American Idiot.



Theatrical’s production will showcase an exceptional cast with performers and company members from Japan, Paris and the United States.



Known for his incredible voice, Julian Dods (La Boheme, The Magic Flute) was selected from the National Boys Choir to perform in the iconic 2009 Qantas commercial ‘I Still Call Australia Home’ and went on to perform multiple roles with Opera Australia. In A Chorus Line, Julian will show off his powerful performance skills as Zach, the Director who puts the dancers through their gruelling audition process.

Teresa Giansiracusa (Romeo & Juliet, Mr Burns, In The Heights) feels like she’s landed the perfect role in Diana, resonating with the character on many levels.

“She’s an unapologetic performer and I think that’s what draws people towards her. I also relate to the pride she has about her migrant background, wearing it like a badge of honour,” says Teresa.

Making their Australian musical debut is American Oscar Waters IV (Cinderella, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Mamma Mia!). Words Oscar lives re doing… and try again.”

Marking his third stage role this year, former electrician and audio engineer turned performer Thomas Boyd (The Little Mermaid, Avenue Q, Legally Blonde, Rock of Ages) will play the role of Gregory Gardner.

Also joining the cast is 21-year-old rising star Lyla Digrazia (Freaky Friday, Xanadu Jr, Grease, The Wizard of Oz), who was nominated for a Music Theatre Guild Award for her role as Ellie Blake in Freaky Friday by Theatrical.

Choreographer Louise Panagiotidis will honour the iconic choreography while updating it for today.

“I want to pay homage to the iconic original choreography by Michael Bennet and Bob Avian, while also incorporating an individual approach that suits our unique cast and this 21st century audience.”

Featuring a memorable score by Marvin Hamlisch, with favourite numbers such as What I Did for Love, One and I Hope I Get It, this timeless exploration of strength, resilience and determination is sure to enchant audiences.

Comments