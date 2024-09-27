THE MAGIC FLUTE Comes to Geelong Arts Centre This November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Expanding its 2024 mainstage offering beyond the Capital Cities, Opera Australia will premiere two productions at the Geelong Arts Centre this November, The Magic Flute and Chorus!

Director Kate Gaul’s whimsical new production of Mozart’s great adventure, The Magic Flute will have its first reprise in Geelong after a highly acclaimed season at the Sydney Opera House earlier this year.

Through colourful costumes, incredible hand-made animal masks, shadow puppetry and a newly translated libretto by Michael Gow and Kate Gaul herself, this brand-new reimagining of one of opera’s most famous titles is a delightful rendition.

Performed in English, The Magic Flute is a playful production and a wonderful first-time opera for both children and adults, while its world-class cast will bring satisfying gravitas for devotees of Mozart’s masterpiece.

This is a great opportunity for regional audiences to experience the best of Opera Australia’s regular stars in a fully staged opera, with Mozart’s music brought to life by the superb Orchestra Victoria and the Opera Australia Chorus.

Captivating Indian-Australian tenor Shanul Sharma returns from his flourishing international career to make his role debut as Tamino, joined by award-winning soprano Celeste Lazarenko debuting as Pamina and Melbourne-born Andrew Moran as the hilarious bird catcher Papageno.

OA Chorus Master Paul Fitzsimon will conduct this enchanting opera, including the famous Queen of the Night aria, to be sung by rising soprano Esther Song.

The Opera Australia all-star cast also features Jane Ede, Sian Sharp, Angela Hogan, Ruth Strutt, Jennifer Black, David Parkin, Benjamin Rasheed, Gregory Brown and Nathan Lay.

Some of Australia’s brightest creative talent have worked to bring Gaul’s vision to life, including Costume Designer Anna Cordingley, lighting designer Verity Hampson and set design consultant Richard Roberts.

