THE BUTTERFLY WHO FLEW INTO THE RAVE Comes To Melbourne For Australian Premiere

From Aotearoa New Zealand, Oli Mathiesen with Lucy Lynch and Sharvon Mortimer present the award-winning 'The Butterfly Who Flew Into The Rave', an endurance-based dance work to the booming techno album 'Nocturbulous Behaviour' by Suburban Knight.

Exploring the movement vocabulary used in techno and rave culture, a contemporary nightclub between 3 bodies emerges. Relentless movement, seamless without pause, detailed down to every beat. The atmosphere and culture of a 3-day rave condensed into a high art, streamlined performance where you watch the destruction of 3 human beings commence in front of you. Indulge in the pain, the sweat; a display of pure endurance to achieve a goal. A spectacle of the human body as a victim to music, as a victim to passion, as a victim to our endless desire to achieve more. To win and win again.

The Butterfly Who Flew Into The Rave makes its Australian premiere from the 11th - 12th October at Abbotsford Convent as part of Melbourne Fringe Festival 2024.

'The Butterfly Who Flew Into The Rave' is supported by the Victorian Government through Creative Victoria, Abbotsford Convent, Creative New Zealand, and Melbourne Fringe.

