THE BIG HOO-HAA! Returns to Melbourne Fringe with a New Venue to Call Home

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fast, furious and funny, The Big HOO-HAA! is Melbourne's longest-running and best-loved improv comedy show. Flying by the seat of their pants there’s no script and no stopping them as The Big HOO-HAA!ensemble fuses quick-witted improvisation with live music to create an original comedy show based entirely on your suggestions.



Hosted by The Motley Bauhaus, two teams, The Hearts and The Bones, battle for comedic supremacy before your very eyes. Armed with only their wits, they leave no song unsung, no joke undelivered and no pun unpunished in their mad dash for the punchline.

Running in Perth since its creation by impro guru Sam Longley back in 2002, The Big HOO HAA! arrived in Melbourne in July 2010 where it quickly became the go-to for audiences seeking a riotous alternative to traditional comedy nights. Featuring up and coming comedians, the Big HOO-HAA!’s alumni include comedy darlings such as: Gillian Cosgriff, Luke McGregor, Clare Hooper, Lee Naimo (Axis of Awesome) and Josh Glanc to name just a few.

In August this year, they made the Motley Bauhaus their new home, performing there every Saturday Night! To celebrate this migration, they’re performing a week-long season as part of the Melbourne Fringe Festival.

The Big HOO HAA!

Dates: Every Saturday

Time: 8.30pm

Cost: $28 - 32

Venue: The Motley Bauhaus 118 Elgin St Carlton

The Big HOO HAA! at the Melbourne Fringe

Dates: September 29 - October 6

Time: 7.30pm

Cost: $28 - 32

Venue: The Motley Bauhaus 118 Elgin St Carlton

Comments