SIGNOR BAFFO Will Embark on Regional Tour Next Month

Interactive Theatre International has announced the first regional tour of Signor Baffo from 3-13 October 2024.

Following on from its Australian debut at the Adelaide Fringe—where it was awarded “Best Kids and Family Show”—this interactive children’s comedy is ready to stir up more laughter and mischief. With rave reviews and a packed menu of fun, Signor Baffo is the perfect holiday adventure for families.

There’s chaos in the kitchen when Signor Baffo’s left in charge! All the answers to all the most important questions of the day are revealed in the charming culinary chaos of Signor Baffo’s kitchen: What’s the best way to mix meatballs with spaghetti? How do you make a chicken lay an egg? And how exactly does a sausage roll? In this supremely silly interactive children’s show, expect generous helpings of fun, mischief and adventure.

“Escape for an hour with Signor Baffo and let him dish you up a chaotic and fun hour of family fun” – Glam Adelaide.

“You’re in for a ‘laugh-o’ with Signor Baffo, his clever culinary comedy will have you genuinely smiling from start to finish! Highly recommended!” – Play and Go.

“We adored it, we loved it” – Auscast Network.

“You won’t find a funnier show for your 3-8 year old” – Kids in Adelaide.

“This show … literally had kids rolling around on the floor” – The Barefoot Review.

Joshua Burton (Holding The Man, ABC’s Urvi Went To An All Girls School), shines in the role of Signor Baffo, bringing a sprinkle of magic to every performance. Following his success in the Australian tour of Roald Dahl and The Imagination Seekers, Burton continues to captivate families with his dynamic portrayal in this ITI production.

Burton’s enthusiasm and talent promise to make Signor Baffo a heartwarming and unforgettable experience for both children and adults, reflecting “I remember watching comedy shows as a child. Now I get to do the same and inspire the next generation.”

Producer Jared Harford says “Bringing Signor Baffo to Australia has been a joyous journey. After the show’s overwhelming reception in Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney, we’re so excited to be coming out to regional Australia for families to experience this culinary comedy adventure. It’s a recipe for laughter and learning that you won’t want to miss.”

Tour Dates

The Cube, Wodonga – 3rd October

118 Hovell St, Wodonga VIC 3690

The Engine Room, Bendigo – 6th October

3550/58 View St, Bendigo VIC 3550

CSU Riverina Playhouse, Wagga Wagga – 8th October

8 Cross St, Wagga Wagga NSW 2650

Tuggeranong Arts Centre, Canberra – 9th-10th October

137 Reed St N, Greenway ACT 2901

Goulburn Performing Arts Centre, Goulburn – 12th October

163 Auburn St, Goulburn NSW 2580

