Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Returns to Melbourne with a Tale As Old as Time

Returning to Melbourne for the first time since 1996, Beauty and the Beast is a magical tale that will delight fans of the 1991 Disney animated film.

The updated stage production, which first graced stages in the UK in 2021, has been delicately enhanced to balance the spectacle, the magic & technology with the classic elements of a timeless tale that audiences so adore.

Born to be a Disney princess, Shubshri Kandiah is just sublime as the beauty Belle. Having already sat on the magic carpet as Jasmine, graced the steps of the palace as Cinderella, she Kandiah is perfect as the beautiful bookworm with dreams beyond her small town. Her voice soars from beginning to end!

Brendan Xavier, also on a Disney journey having recently performed the role of Kristoff in Frozen, is delightfully charming and vulnerable as the Beast. His portrayal deftly navigates between whimsical charm and unexpected depth, yet while Xavier's performance resonates with authenticity, his voice, though commanding, lacks the expected gravitas one might associate with the Beast, adding a unique twist to his portrayal.

On opening night, understudy Rubin Matters played the positively primeval Gaston, bringing a certain Married at First Sight confidence to the dim-witted but classicaly attractive character. Matters was a joy to watch, however the removal of both the Maison de Lune song (a scene in which Gaston decides to have Belle's father sent to the asylum) and the castle battle means we make a rather large and very quick leap from a man who is bumbling around determined to make Belle his wife, into a man who is willing to kill.



The cast of supporting characters bring all the heart and soul to the production that fans of the film would expect. Rohan Browne is suave and charming as Lumiere, Gareth Jacobs is meticulously wound up as Cogsworth, and Jayde Westaby is a sheer delight as Mrs Potts. Westaby in particular deserves a mention for her stunning performance of the titular song Beauty and the Beast.

The spectacular moment that had the audience beaming from ear to ear were the Busby Berkley inspired Be Our Guest, a dance number that will delight musical theatre fans of all generations.

This production of Beauty and the Beast will be sure to captivate hearts of young and old, weaving a spell that celebrates standing your ground, loving those different from ourselves, and believing in love.

