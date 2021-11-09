Reimagined HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Premiere in Australia May 2022

Click Here for More Articles on HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Broadway

Today Producers confirmed that Broadway's new reimagined production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will make its Australian premiere in May 2022 at Melbourne's Princess Theatre.

The two-part play will continue performances through to early 2022, in what will be the last chance for Australian audiences to witness the original, before the production closes to begin preparations and rehearsals ahead of reopening in its new one-part format.

Tickets for the new reimaged one-part production will go on sale to the general public Friday 19 November. Sign up to the waitlist via HERE

Originally an epic two-part event that cast a spell over the world, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has now been boldly reimagined as one singular performance by original creatives J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany. The new Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a thrilling and immersive one-part theatrical event, where magic is reimagined.

Now with just one ticket in hand, audiences will be taken on a mind-blowing race through time, with spectacular spells and an epic battle to stop mysterious dark forces, all while the future hangs in the balance. In this new adventure, Harry, Ron and Hermione are back, 19 years after saving the wizarding world. This time, the iconic trio are joined by a brave new generation who have only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter canon and the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. The play holds a record 60 major honours, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play and has been seen by millions of people worldwide.

The first reimagined production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will make its world premiere on Broadway, 16 November 2021. San Francisco and Toronto will also return to the stage with the reimagined production, while the West End (London) and Hamburg (Germany) productions will continue with the two-part format.

Producers Sonia Friedman & Colin Callender said of the announcement:

"We are incredibly excited that our reimagined production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will open in Melbourne at the Princess Theatre next year.

After exploring a single show experience for North American audiences, it became clear that this new version of our glorious play should be presented for our audiences in Melbourne later next year. The production is set around the same powerful narrative, while delivering all the amazing illusions, stagecraft, and storytelling that have captivated audiences and critics alike. Harry's story is now told eight times a week.

The support for the Australian production of Cursed Child since its premiere in 2019, has been overwhelming. The continued backing from our patrons, who have often had to rebook multiple times over the past 18 months has inspired us as theatre makers to ensure we can continue to bring magic and entertain audiences. We thank you for your confidence.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a story about community, family, and the power of friendship, a story that reminds us that together and united we have the strength to overcome all odds. It is truly a story of our time."

In reimaging the landmark production, Playwright Jack Thorne and Director John Tiffany found it an illuminating process:

"Revisiting the play has been an illuminating process of rediscovery; we challenged ourselves to find a new way to distill our story in the simplest and most truthful way possible. And together with Steven Hoggett's enchanting movement, Jamie Harrison's astonishing illusions and the entire creative team's shared belief in the magic of pure theatre - we hope to have achieved just that."

Sharing his enthusiasm for the announcement, Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events, Martin Pakula said:

"Melbourne is proud to be the exclusive home of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in Australia."

"The show is already the country's most successful play and we can't wait to celebrate its reopening and be captivated by the reimagined version next year."

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison and music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. International Casting Consultant is Jim Carnahan (CSA) and Australian casting by Janine Snape (CGA). Executive Producer of the Australian production is Michael Cassel.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.