Ellen O'Connor Debuts Solo Show LATE TO MY OWN PARTY At The Butterfly Club

The Butterfly Club presents LATE TO MY OWN PARTY, a production by Quiet Roar, this June.

How essential is an open mic night to humanity's survival?

Ellen O'Connor's debut solo hour of comedy invites the audience to experience an open mic night in a bunker at the end of the world. And make no mistake, the mic really is open to anyone who has something to share. In addition to cajoling their fellow survivors into enjoying an evening of amateur performance, meditation, and gratitude exercises, can Ellen revive their pre-apocalypse stand up material? And will anyone help out by jumping on the stationary bike to power the lights?

Ellen O'Connor is an actor, writer and producer who has finally decided to give stand up a go. Recently they have toured with the National Children's Theatre, featured in web series PIVOT, wrote and directed their short play The Names Department for Quiet Roar's Softly, Softly evening and directed The Waiting Room for Silver Strings Productions at The Butterfly Club in 2023. Their particular interest is in working out how to deal with big and serious ideas in small and silly ways, and they hope this show does just that.

Quiet Roar is a new producing house, small but mighty, guided by Erica Chestnut and Ellen O'Connor. In 2023 Quiet Roar produced Ruby Rae Spiegel's Dry Land, directed by Erica and featuring Georgia Latchford who received a Green Room nomination for Best Actor. Other highlights to date include producing short play platform Softly, Softly featuring new short form writing performed by a small local ensemble, and participating in Explorations 2023 at La MaMa.

More Information

Running Monday 3rd June to Saturday 8th June at 7pm (55 minutes) at The Butterfly Club, 5 Carson Place (off Lt Collins), Melbourne. For tickets visit https://thebutterflyclub.com/

