Antipodes Theatre Company REveals Artists and Projects For Winter Lab

Antipodes Theatre Company has announced the Lead Artists and projects participating in the fifth Winter Lab, an annual accelerator for bold work and new ideas, taking place 1 - 13 July, 2024 in Melbourne.

This unique development initiative pairs Lead Artists from across Australia with Collaborators (actors, dramaturges, mentors and more) to develop a variety of works, all of which are intended for live performance. This year’s slate includes plays, solo and devised work, and a circus piece (to name a few). The other main objective of the Winter Lab is to create a community space where artists can get to know each other outside of their individual projects through workshops, panel discussions, and other activities intended to build relationships and address issues relevant to the performing arts industry.

‘With this years lineup, Antipodes is proud to reaffirm our commitment to an inclusive environment and support stories and artists that challenge the status quo including aspects of colonialism, racism, ageism, the immigrant experience and digital necromancy through the use of AI’, says producer Cameron Steens.

Artists who were chosen to develop projects as part of the Winter Lab include: Zya Kane (she/her), Andrew Dang (he/him), Ras-Samuel (he/him), Margot Fenley (she/her), Natalie Frijia (she/her) and Myfanwy Hocking (they/them).

A total of six projects were selected by a panel of prominent artists from a wide range of disciplines and backgrounds, including Maude Davey (she/her), Jonathan Homsey (he/him), Vidya Makan (she/her), and Mama Alto (she/her), alongside the Antipodes Producers; Brandon Pape (he/him, Artistic Director) and Cameron Steens (they/them, New Work Manager). Additional collaborators, workshop facilitators and discussion panelists will be announced at a later date.

Anyone interested in collaborating on new work developments and joining the Winter Lab community should fill out our Open Submission Form, or if you’ve previously engaged with Antipodes on another project - please contact newwork@antipodestheatre.com

Since the inaugural Lab in 2020, the Winter Lab has supported 35 projects and created opportunities for 247 artists. Antipodes proudly produced the world premiere of Rachel Lewindon and Willow Sizer’s Orlando in November 2023, the first Winter Lab project to be seen through to production, and have continued development of several other works, most recently Death to a Butterfly by Andy Freeborn & Jess Ramsey), following their involvement in the Winter Lab.

Antipodes Theatre Company seeks to provide a collaborative and inclusive environment for producing independent theatre in Melbourne by maintaining or exceeding a minimum of 50% representation – on stage and off – by women, ethnically diverse artists, people with disability, trans and non-binary people, seniors or other members of historically or culturally marginalised communities who are not well represented on stage.

2024 LEAD ARTISTS AND PROJECTS

AI NIE NIE by Zya Kane (she/her)

Reviving spirit mediumship through AI, exploring the hidden wisdom of my grandmother, Mary Ngu Ching Siew. Interactions with AI platforms, shamanistic rituals, and ethical reflections of digital necromancy blend to create a modern séance, exploring the intersection of past and present. Zya is a Chinese Malaysian/Australian artist, theatre/performance maker, director, and inclusive arts practitioner. With a rich history spanning over 25 years of experience, she is a performer, teacher, researcher in sensory methodologies, and producer.

DOG MEAT/THỊT CHÓ by Andrew Dang (he/him)

Vic is back home for Uni break; except it doesn’t feel like home. Growing further detached from their family’s rigid way of life, they connect with the mysterious Wyn. The pair delve into a potentially dangerous relationship and discover new things about themselves. A supernatural coming-of-age story exploring identity, culture and found family. Andrew was brought up in the western suburbs of Melbourne and graduated with a Bachelor of Acting from Federation University. Andrew has worked on short films, appeared on stage with Melbourne Shakespeare Company and is the voice of ‘Tal’ in Eddie’s Lil’ Homies on Netflix.

FINDING LIGHT IN THE SHADOWS by Ras-Samuel (he/him)

Following Samuel's journey from Ethiopia to Sydney, marred by abuse and homelessness. In Melbourne, he grapples with crime before a revelation in juvenile detention sparks his pursuit of righteousness. Ras-Samuel is an actor who grew up as a shepherd in Ethiopia. Acting credits include The Clearing, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Because The Night (Malthouse), Happy End (Victorian Opera) and the upcoming Topdog/Underdog (MTC).

GRUOCH by Margot Fenley (she/her)

Does your life comprise the things you did, or the stories that are told about you? And if you don’t get to write your narrative, how do you make meaning of what it says? An existential metatheatre comedy-tragedy, riffing on the possible life stories of Gruoch (Lady) Macbeth. Margot is an actor, intimacy professional, director, devisor and educator who has performed with MTC, La Mama, Darlinghurst Theatre, Hothouse, fortyfivedownstairs, and appeared in guest roles on numerous Australian TV series throughout her 30-year career.

MONTAUCIEL AND THE MOON (Working Title) by Natalie Frijia (she/her)

France, Summer 1783. The skies are dark, the crops covered in a thick layer of foreign ash, and people riot. But Montauciel looks to the moon. From Montgolfier to Wright, Kitty Hawk to the Apollo 8 capsule, this circus-theatre epic explores what it takes to leave Earth, look back, and discover who we want to be. Natalie is a writer, arts worker, arts manager, circus creator, stage manager, and educator. She has worked in circus professionally for 10+ years, in almost every role. Natalie is also a playwright, and has had plays produced across Canada, the US, UK, Iceland, and Australia.

STORKED by Myfanwy Hocking (they/them)

To have a kid, to not. There is no compromise. In a 'Sliding Doors' fashion, Storked is a nuanced exploration of being a little guy in a world that wants you to pop a kid out in the next 5 - 10 (years - not minutes, though your Grandma wouldn't mind the latter). Myfanwy is an interdisciplinary artist living and working in Narrm. As an actor, playwright, poet, theatre maker, and teacher, they are most interested in queer, feminist works that interrogate and challenge society as it exists under patriarchy.

