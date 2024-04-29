CIRQUE BON BON Comes to Melbourne in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CIRQUE BON BON will arrive in Melbourne this July. Performances run 11-13 July.

Hot on the heels of its sell-out run in Brisbane, CIRQUE BON BON’s all-star cast of contortionists, acrobats and dancers will transform the Athenaeum Theatre stage into a cauldron of excitement, drama and hilarity.

CIRQUE BON BON is the brainchild of former Cirque du Soleil Assistant Creative Director Ash Jacks and choreographer Julieann Nugent, and has attracted over 14,000 audiences in Brisbane, Adelaide and Noosa since it began in 2021.

“That moment when you hear the crowd gasp in awe, all at once, right as the music stops and the act reaches its climax, that’s the magical moment,” says Jacks.

“Our world-class artists have performed everywhere from Broadway to Las Vegas and London’s West End, so we can’t wait to see the looks on everyone’s face in Melbourne when CIRQUE BON BON arrives! We’ve used every last trick in the book to make this show something you just can’t look away from,” she continued.

CIRQUE BON BON will be led by world-renowned comedy emcee, Mario, Queen of the Circus, and will star a multi-talented cast including contortionist and foot archery artist Shannen Michaela who holds the Guinness world record for shooting an arrow the farthest with her feet; world-renowned Cyr Wheel artist Alexandre Lane; Aerial Hoop contortion and Hula Hoop artist Ashleigh Roper; Australia’s own duo hand to hand and skating artists Emma Goh and Scott Lazaravech; as well as juggler Cody Harrington and Aerial Straps and mouth hang artist Liam Dummer.

In Melbourne for five shows only, CIRQUE BON BON promises to have audiences on the edge of their seat for 80 minutes of beauty and bravery, from 11 to 13 July at the Athenaeum Theatre.

Produced by Jacs Entertainment and Woodward Productions, CIRQUE BON BON is world-class cirque entertainment for all ages.

Tickets for CIRQUE BON BON range from $59 to $109 plus booking fee. Ticketmaster pre-sale tickets are available now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday 30 April via Ticketmaster or at ticketmaster.com.au/cirque-bon-bon-tickets/artist/3143909.





