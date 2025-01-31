ROMEO AND JULIET Comes to Melbourne Shakespeare Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This March, Melbourne Shakespeare Company invites you to laugh, cry, and swoon with their fresh take on Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. Set against the lush backdrop of Central Park, Malvern, this outdoor production reimagines the world's most iconic love story with forbidden romance, fiery family feuds, and just enough comedy to lighten the mood before things get, well...tragic.

Transported to the intrigue-filled streets of 1940s Vienna, where secrets lurk in the shadows, this 90-minute whirlwind combines Shakespeare's immortal words with the charm of The Third Man and the intimacy of acoustic music. The show bursts with energy, featuring a stunning live soundtrack of pop classics reimagined by Musical Director Natalie Calia. Directed by Emma Austin, whose five-star Much Ado About Nothing dazzled audiences in 2024, this production promises a heady mix of romance, drama, and moments of humor that might even make you forget about the heartbreak coming your way.

"Romeo and Juliet is more than a tragedy-it's a celebration of passion, hope, and the complexities of love," says Director Emma Austin. "We've crafted a vibrant world where Shakespeare's words collide with contemporary music and heartfelt storytelling to create an experience audiences will never forget." Melbourne Shakespeare Company encourages audiences to make the evening their own-pack a picnic, pour your favorite drink, or curate a platter that even the Capulets would envy.

Romeo and Juliet features an all-star cast, including Marlena Thomson (The Roof is Caving In) as Juliet, Oliver Tapp (Midnight Carousel) as Romeo, and acclaimed performers John Voce (Dr. Who, Downton Abbey) as Capulet, Lyndall Grant (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Don Quixote) as Montague, and audience favourite Karlis Zaid (My Fair Lady) as the Friar.

True to their commitment to sustainable theatre, Melbourne Shakespeare Company's costumes and sets are made entirely from reclaimed and recycled materials, transforming the ordinary into the extraordinary.

