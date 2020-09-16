Queensland Theatre Will Reopen in November with THE HOLIDAYS

The production marks the reopening of the venue since the pandemic shutdown theatres in Australia.

The Queensland Theatre is set to reopen this coming fall with a production of The Holidays, Limelight Magazine reports.

The Holidays, is the world premiere of the work by David Megarrity, which will play in the Bille Brown Theatre in Brisbane from November 14 to December 12.

Tickets are expected to be released on October 15.

Queensland Theatre is Australia's third largest theatre company, creating collective experiences that change lives. They present an annual season of the best theatre from classics to contemporary international and Australian work. They lead the nation in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander theatre, education and youth participation, regional engagement, and the development of stories and artists.

