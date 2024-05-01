Disney on Ice Will Tour ROAD TRIP ADVENTURES Around Australia

Performances are set for this June and July.
Disney On Ice will bring Road Trip Adventures on tour in Australia! Featuring new and classic tales, this multi-generational experience visits seven cities over June and July commencing in Perth, then Adelaide Wollongong, Brisbane, Melbourne, Newcastle and Sydney!
Hit the road with Mickey Mouse and his pals for a high-octane ride in Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures. Exciting twists and turns await as Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and guests of all ages embark on an interactive and memory-rich adventure to iconic Disney destinations. See the world from the rooftops of London with Mary Poppins and Jack and his band of dancing lamplighters.
Travel to the sun-soaked Motunui and help Moana restore the heart of Te Fiti. Set off on a safari and snap unforgettable photos of wild cheetahs and monkeys when guests traverse through the Pride Lands with Simba, Timon and Pumbaa. Discover a whole new world and be swept up in Aladdin’s princely parade filled with spectacular stunts, magical moments with Genie, and a brand-new song from Jasmine that will render the audience “Speechless.”
Mosey on over to a larger-than-life comedic carnival and team up with Woody and Bo Peep as they search for their new friend Forky. Fans will hit a high note with Mickey and pals while singing along to beloved Disney tunes as they welcome Merida, Belle, Ariel, Mulan and Tiana to the ice. Families should be prepared for a getaway jam-packed with unexpected hijinks and surprise, up-close character interaction as Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures makes a pitstop right to your city!!
PERTH - RAC Arena
6-9 June
ADELAIDE - Adelaide Ent Centre
14-16 June
W'GONG - WIN Ent Centre
20-23 June
BRISBANE - Brisbane Ent Centre
27-30 June
MELBOURNE - Rod Laver Arena
4-8 July
NEWCASTLE - Newcastle Ent Centre
11-14 July
SYDNEY - Qudos Bank Arena
17-21 July
