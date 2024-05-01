Disney on Ice Will Tour ROAD TRIP ADVENTURES Around Australia

Performances are set for this June and July.

By: May. 01, 2024
Disney On Ice will bring Road Trip Adventures on tour in Australia! Featuring new and classic tales, this multi-generational experience visits seven cities over June and July commencing in Perth, then Adelaide Wollongong, Brisbane, Melbourne, Newcastle and Sydney!

Hit the road with Mickey Mouse and his pals for a high-octane ride in Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures. Exciting twists and turns await as Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and guests of all ages embark on an interactive and memory-rich adventure to iconic Disney destinations. See the world from the rooftops of London with Mary Poppins and Jack and his band of dancing lamplighters.

Travel to the sun-soaked Motunui and help Moana restore the heart of Te Fiti. Set off on a safari and snap unforgettable photos of wild cheetahs and monkeys when guests traverse through the Pride Lands with Simba, Timon and Pumbaa. Discover a whole new world and be swept up in Aladdin’s princely parade filled with spectacular stunts, magical moments with Genie, and a brand-new song from Jasmine that will render the audience “Speechless.” 

Mosey on over to a larger-than-life comedic carnival and team up with Woody and Bo Peep as they search for their new friend Forky.  Fans will hit a high note with Mickey and pals while singing along to beloved Disney tunes as they welcome Merida, Belle, Ariel, Mulan and Tiana to the ice. Families should be prepared for a getaway jam-packed with unexpected hijinks and surprise, up-close character interaction as Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures makes a pitstop right to your city!!

Tour Dates          

PERTH - RAC Arena
6-9 June

ADELAIDE - Adelaide Ent Centre
14-16 June

W'GONG - WIN Ent Centre
20-23 June

BRISBANE - Brisbane Ent Centre
27-30 June

MELBOURNE - Rod Laver Arena
4-8 July

NEWCASTLE - Newcastle Ent Centre
11-14 July

SYDNEY - Qudos Bank Arena
17-21 July



