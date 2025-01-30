Much-loved live music quiz show RocKwiz's Really Really Good Friday returns to Arts Centre Melbourne.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



RocKwiz's Really Really Good Friday will return to Arts Centre Melbourne's Hamer Hall for its ninth annual live show on Friday, 18 April 2025.

Hosts Julia Zemiro (Fisk, Eurovision, Julia Zemiro's Home Delivery, Great Australian Walks) and Brian Nankervis (ABC Radio Melbourne's The Friday Revue) will kick start Easter with the long-weekend's biggest and best night out, alongside high-profile comedians and musical guests, unpredictable audience members, the exemplary RocKwiz Orkestra and Dugald.

For nine years, the team behind the iconic live music trivia television show, RocKwiz has brought a night of trivia, music and laughter to Arts Centre Melbourne. As always, the evening's special guests will remain a surprise until the night and audience-members could end up on stage, so before the show keep an eye out for Brian quizzing and giving out Easter eggs in the Hamer Hall foyer.

"It is such a thrill to be performing again in the beautiful Hamer Hall. April in Melbourne means beautiful, crisp Autumn days, the return of the footy, the Comedy Festival and the chance to join together and celebrate with RocKwiz!" said RocKwiz Quizmaster, Brian Nankervis.

Previous musical guests have included Leo Sayer, Kate Ceberano, Kutcha Edwards, Billy Bragg, Emma Donovan and Kate Miller-Heidke. Comedians such as Judith Lucy, Kitty Flanagan, David O'Doherty and Paul Foote have performed and joined the teams on the desks.

