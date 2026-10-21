MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS to Open in Melbourne
Director Lucy Bailey brings her distinctive theatrical vision to the classic whodunit, which follows detective Hercule Poirot as he solves an impossible murder aboard.
Following Australian tours of The Mousetrap and And Then There Were None, leading theatre producer John Frost will bring another Agatha Christie classic to the stage in 2027. Presented in association with Fiery Angel and Agatha Christie Limited, Ken Ludwig's adaptation of MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS will open at Melbourne's Comedy Theatre in June 2027, following a successful tour of the UK, Ireland and Mainland China.
Join the waitlist now for priority ticket access at murderontheorientexpress.com.au. General public tickets go on sale 12 November.
One of Agatha Christie's most celebrated mysteries, MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS is renowned for its ingenious plot and unforgettable final twist. Full of suspense, wit and intrigue, this lavish new stage production promises a thrilling journey that will keep audiences guessing until the very last stop.
John Frost said, “Agatha Christie is one of the greatest writers of all time, and I'm thrilled to present this wonderful stage adaptation of one of her most celebrated works, MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS. Stylish, fast-paced and darkly witty, Lucy Bailey's production blends the intrigue of a classic whodunit with sparkling humour. With brilliant direction, stunning design and opulent costumes, it promises to be the must-see theatrical event of 2027. I challenge audiences to unravel this seemingly impossible murder before Poirot does!”
Winter, 1934. An avalanche brings the Orient Express to a standstill. An American tycoon is found dead in his locked compartment, stabbed eight times. Stranded in the snow with a killer among them, the passengers turn to the world's most famous detective, Hercule Poirot. Can he solve the impossible crime before the journey resumes?
James Prichard of Agatha Christie Limited said, “We're excited to bring Ken Ludwig's magnificent adaptation of one of my great grandmother's most atmospheric and ingenious stories to Australia, working with John Frost, the team at Fiery Angel and director Lucy Bailey.”
Acclaimed British theatre director Lucy Bailey is celebrated for her imaginative, atmospheric approach to classic thrillers, balancing gripping suspense with flashes of dark humour. Having directed several of Agatha Christie's mysteries for the stage, including the West End hit Witness for the Prosecution, Lucy Bailey brings her distinctive theatrical vision to MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS. Bailey said, “MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS is fast, funny almost farcical at times but with a dark undercurrent of loss and revenge… A train stuck in a snow drift. The holed-up passengers all suspected of murder - what fun to be had!”
Bringing this spectacular production to life is an exceptional creative team, including Set and Costume Designer Mike Britton, Lighting Designer Oliver Fenwick, Movement Director Leah Hausman, Sound Designer Mic Pool and Video Designer Ian William Galloway. Together, they create a visually stunning and atmospheric theatrical experience that captures the glamour, intrigue and suspense of Agatha Christie's iconic mystery.
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