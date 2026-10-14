THE CHOIR OF MAN to Return to Melbourne at Crown LIVE
The production features nine performers in a night of music, storytelling, and dancing set in a traditional English pub.
The Choir of Man will return to Melbourne from 3–21 February 2027, taking over Crown LIVE, Melbourne's newest entertainment venue, for a strictly limited season.
Set inside a traditional English pub, The Choir of Man brings nine performers together for a riotous night of music, storytelling, dancing and plenty of banter, all built around a working beer tap and a soundtrack that moves from pub anthems and folk songs to Broadway favourites and rock classics.
The result is a night out that feels as much like heading to the pub with your mates as it does seeing a show, with songs by Queen, Adele, Sia, Paul Simon, Guns N' Roses, Avicii, Katy Perry and Australian icon John Farnham featuring across the 110-minute performance.
Tickets go on sale at 11am Friday 16 October via Ticketmaster.com.au.
The Choir of Man returns to Australia following sold-out tours across the US and Europe and a four-year West End run, where more than 280,000 people attended across 1,000 performances. The show has also enjoyed three consecutive sell-out seasons at the Sydney Opera House and was nominated for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play at the 2022 Olivier Awards.
At the centre of the cast is MARK LOVEDAY as the Barman, joined by Ifan Gwilym-Jones as Maestro, Cal T King as Beast, Conor Mellor as Joker, George Knapper as Handyman, Paul McArthur as Poet, Kristian Morse as Hard Man, Tyler Orphe-Baker as Bore and Tristan Whincup as Romantic.
The production is directed by Nic Doodson, with musical supervision, vocal arrangements and orchestrations by Jack Blume, monologues by poet and spoken word artist BEN NORRIS, movement direction and choreography by FREDDIE HUDDLESTON, scenic design by Oli Townsend, lighting design by Richard Dinnen, costume design and associate scenic design by Verity Sadler, and sound design by Sten Severson.
Resident Director and Swing Norton James joins Swings Alex Mallalieu and Bradley Walwyn as part of the company.
Described as 'a dazzling triumph' by Beyond The Curtain and 'undoubtedly the most feel-good show' by Lost in Theatreland, The Choir of Man has become a global hit by turning the familiar pub night into something altogether bigger.
The production will take place at Crown LIVE, Melbourne's newest premium entertainment venue. The intimate 1,250-seat theatre hosts a program of world-class musicals, family favourites, comedy and live music, with a flexible design that creates an electric atmosphere for every audience. A balcony overlooking the Yarra offers space for pre-show drinks, while Crown Melbourne's restaurants, bars and late-night experiences make it easy to turn a show into a complete night out.
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