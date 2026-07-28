Photos: SIX THE MUSICAL Opens in Melbourne

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The Australian return of the international musical SIX the Musical is now playing in Melbourne. The musical will have its official opening night at Melbourne’s Comedy Theatre on Wednesday night, July 29, and play until October 4 before continuing its run at Theatre Royal Sydney from October 9 and QPAC’s Playhouse Theatre in Brisbane from January 2027. Check out all new photos of the cast below!

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the six wives of Henry VIII Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anna of Cleves, Katherine Howard and Catherine Parr will turn up the mics remixing five hundred years of history into an 80-minute electrifying pop-concert musical that has become a global cultural phenomenon.

The new SIX Queens are played by an exceptional cast of Australian musical theatre talent. Taking on the role of Catherine of Aragon is Queensland Conservatorium graduate Sarah Murr, whose acclaimed stage credits include Les Misérables, Hadestown and & Juliet. Making her professional musical theatre debut as Anne Boleyn is Victorian College of the Arts graduate Mia Paris Scalise, an emerging performer with experience across film and modelling. NIDA graduate Cara Bessey steps into the role of Jane Seymour following appearances in Mary Poppins and the Australian tour of Sister Act. Playing the bold Anna of Cleves is Kadesa Honeyhill, whose credits include MAMMA MIA! and TINA: The Tina Turner Musical. Katherine Howard will be portrayed by Angela Brischetto, who made her professional debut in Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Completing the line-up as Catherine Parr is Green Room Award nominee Lorinda May Merrypor, best known for starring as Juliet in the Australian production of & Juliet.

Joining the SIX Australian Queens are the extremely talented swings made up of Lauren Goetz, Geena Hutton, and returning cast members Thalia Smith Dance Captain/Swing and Associate Choreographer/ Assistant to the Director/ Alternate Swing Cristina D’Agostino. Also supported by the SIX on stage band including Music Director / Keys Claire Healy, Assistant Music Director / Keys Heidi Maguire, Kathryn Stammers on Drums, Danielle Colligan on Guitar and Matilda Yang on Bass. This new and exciting company will work under the helm of Australian Associate Director Sharon Millerchip leading the team once again.

SIX tells the story of the six wives of King Henry VIII who step out of the shadow of their infamous husband and reclaim their own narratives. Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, this modern pop-inspired musical brings these historical figures to life, portraying them as fierce and influential pop stars in their own right. With its innovative and empowering take on history, and redefining of the modern musical, SIX has amassed a huge global community of all ages experiencing this fresh, clever, uplifting and intoxicating show.

SIX the Musical has book, lyrics and music by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. It is directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and choregraphed by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. Set Design is by Emma Bailey, Costume Design is by Gabriella Slade, Lighting Design is by Tim Deiling and Sound Design is by Paul Gatehouse. The Orchestrator is Tom Curran and Musical Supervisor is Joe Beighton.

Photo Credit: James D. Morgan



Cast

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Cast

Cast

Cast

Cast

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Cast

Angela Briscetto

Cara Bessey

Kadesa Honeyhill

Lorinda May Merrypor

Mia Paris Scalise

Sara Murr

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