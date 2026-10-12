SUPAGLOO to Launch as All-Ages Concert Series at Melbourne Park

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SUPAGLOO will be an ongoing, multi-genre quarterly series, launching today with the first two events confirmed for 10 December 2026 and 2 April 2027 at MCA at Melbourne Park. Each edition will be curated around the school and university holiday calendar with future events planned for 2027.

SUPAGLOO at Melbourne Park is a new all ages concert series created to uplift Australia's next generation of music talent and provide young Victorian fans unforgettable live experiences.



The series has been conceived around a simple idea: creating a stage for a new wave of Australian artists and providing an in real life platform for live, loud and upfront music discovery for young fans. SUPAGLOO is proudly presented by Frontier Touring and Melbourne Park and brought to fans with the support of AXS, Melbourne Park's official ticketing partner.



Today's launch reveals the first two SUPAGLOO line-ups. Kicking off the summer holidays with the best in alt pop, we're celebrating local rising stars 2charm with their Ninajirachi-produced hedonistic club music; Melbourne power pop trio Blusher with their spirited live show; as well as high energy artist-to-watch Robert Baxter. The night will be soundtracked by triple j breakfast hosts Abby & Tyrone (DJ Set), bringing their infectious charm to MCA at Melbourne Park on 10 December 2026.



Next year's SUPAGLOO puts the spotlight on Australia's breakthrough R&B talent, with rising global star Larissa Lambert making a rare Australian appearance to launch her celebrated debut album Yearning, alongside charismatic newcomer ZIPPORAH, and Filipina-Chilena tastemaker DJ 1SA on 2 April 2027.



Curated to spotlight Australia's next wave of breakthrough acts, both line-ups reflect the sound, energy and ambition at the heart of SUPAGLOO with the backing of two of Australia's most established names in live entertainment.



Tickets priced at $49.90, SUPAGLOO will invite young fans to discover and experience the country's most exciting new talent.



“SUPAGLOO is about giving young fans a front-row connection to the artists shaping the future of Australian music. There is extraordinary breakthrough talent coming through this country, and this series creates a space where fans can discover those artists early, up close and in a live setting built for them. With Frontier's artist development experience and Melbourne Park's world-class venue infrastructure behind it, SUPAGLOO supports the next generation of artists and audiences from both sides of the stage.”



John Harnden, Chief Executive Officer, Melbourne Park, said, “Melbourne Park is home to some of the world's biggest sporting and entertainment events, but we're equally passionate about supporting the future of live music.



SUPAGLOO reflects our commitment to creating opportunities for Australian artists and connecting new audiences with great music experiences. We're proud to partner with Frontier Touring on a concept that will help more young Victorians engage with live music while contributing to the strength and sustainability of Australia's live music ecosystem.”



The visual identity for SUPAGLOO has been created by up-and-coming VIC designer Sunnie Kuan, founder of Cheeky Noot Studio, further reflecting the commitment to back emerging local creative talent both on and off the stage. Developed with a bold design, the brand captures the energy, immediacy and sense of discovery at the heart of SUPAGLOO, helping create a visual world for the next generation of artists and live music fans.



Presale tickets via frontiertouring.com/supagloo will be available for both events from Friday 16 October (10am local). General on sale starts Monday 19 October (10am local).



Visit supagloo.live for all the details.



SUPAGLOO MELBOURNE PARK

​Presented by Frontier Touring & Melbourne Park

​ALL SHOWS LICENSED ALL AGES



2charm, Blusher, Robert Baxter, Abby & Tyrone (DJ Set)

​ Thursday 10 December 2026

​ MCA at Melbourne Park | Melbourne, VIC



Larissa Lambert, ZIPPORAH and 1SA

​ Friday 2 April 2027

​ MCA at Melbourne Park | Melbourne, VIC



FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

​via frontiertouring.com/supagloo

​ Runs 48 hours from: Friday 16 October (10am local time)

​or until presale allocation exhausted



TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Monday 19 October (10am local time)

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