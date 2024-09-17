MARVELous THE SHOW Premieres at the National Theatre in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With a rock-infused soundtrack, a breathtaking stage design, and a cast of exceptional acrobats, vocalists, dancers and high flying aerialists, MARVELous The Show is a dynamic blend of parody, hilarity and impressive live performances – all delivered with a satiric and risqué edge.

Fresh from a rapturously received Sydney season, the production showcases well known and loved superheroes including Thor, Black Widow, Deadpool, Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man, Iron Man and more as they’ve never been seen before, in outrageous and unexpected subversions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

MARVELous The Show is also packed with pop culture easter eggs and is heavily woven with references to beloved films like Dirty Dancing, Magic Mike, Flashdance and The Greatest Showman, providing a little something for everyone.

Award-winning designer Dan Potra (Sweeney Todd at Southbank London, La Boheme on the Harbour for Opera Australia, The Barber Of Seville for Houston Grand Opera) has created an extraordinary stage design to complement the many wild skills on display, with lighting design by James Wallis (Hayes Theatre’s recent productions of City of Angelsand Bonnie & Clyde) and choreography by Luka Lea-Vestic.

MARVELous co-creator and director, Samwise Holmes says ‘MARVELous is a production we’ve been building for five years. We wanted to create a show that was unexpectedly spectacular, and I think we’ve achieved that.

‘We focused on creating a great show first and a Marvel parody second - it’s been an exciting ride just seeing where we could take it and how far we can push the boundaries of what people would expect. We are so proud of the show we’ve put together and can’t wait to share it with Melbourne.’

