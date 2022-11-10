Lorde Announces Special Guests on Australian 'Solar Power' 2023 Dates

This March, for the first time in six years, global powerhouse Lorde will make her anticipated return to venues across Australia as part of her global Solar Power World Tour. Today, she announces some of the most exciting artists on the indie-pop landscape - MUNA (USA) and Laura Jean (AUS) - as special guests on her forthcoming dates!

Californian indie-pop trio MUNA will make their Australian debut at Sydney WorldPride on 5 March before kicking things off with Lorde at Brisbane's stunning Riverstage on Wednesday 8 March and continuing through Melbourne and Sydney.

Known for their impeccable live performances and stellar on-stage charisma, MUNA's live show has been described as "effortlessly captivating and endlessly impressive" (Varsity UK).

Released earlier this year, MUNA's self-titled third studio album is a landmark - the forceful, deliberate, dimensional output of a band who has nothing to prove to anyone except themselves.

Featuring Phoebe Bridgers, album single 'Silk Chiffon' was MUNA's instant-classic cult smash, hitting the grey skies of the pandemic's year-and-a-half mark in 2021 like a double rainbow. Marked by a newfound creative assurance, the band musters their unique powers to break through the existential muck and transport listeners to a place where vulnerability in the presence of those who love you can make you feel momentarily bulletproof, and self-consciousness only sharpens the swell of joy.

Sydney songwriter Laura Jean is revered for the striking beauty of her music and the strength of her piercing, intimate lyrics. She will join Lorde for one special night at Perth's Belvoir Amphitheatre on Saturday 18 March.

Released this year, Amateurs is the brand-new album from Laura Jean. It's a stunning, string-laden offering, set at a mystical midway point between the deep synth-pop of Laura's previous album Devotion (2018) and the folkier sounds of her earlier work.

Praised by fellow artists, critics, and fans alike, Laura Jean has twice been shortlisted for the Australian Music Prize, has recorded with Paul Kelly, The Drones and more, and toured Courtney Barnett and Aldous Harding to name a few.

Released last year to critical acclaim, Lorde's third studio album Solar Power debuted at the top of Australia and New Zealand charts. It sees the artist turning her attention to nature, the record's lead single 'Solar Power' hailed as "her most universal song, hippy in sound and spirit- Lorde conjures its transformational magic anew" by The Guardian.

This March, join Lorde and special guests MUNA and Laura Jean for a sensational night of music. Known for her captivating on-stage presence and enthralling vocals, Lorde doesn't just put on a show, she delivers a sensory experience. Kick your 2023 off right, and don't miss what is certain to be a highlight of the year!

In 2013, a 16-year-old LORDE quietly, yet confidently asserted herself as the voice of a generation with her full-length debut, Pure Heroine. The album would go triple-platinum, win two GRAMMY® Awards, and spawn the certified Diamond, record-breaking, international juggernaut single, "Royals," and quadruple-platinum follow up "Team."

The former cemented LORDE as "the youngest solo artist and the only New Zealander to achieve #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 since 1987." Time exalted her amongst the "Most Influential Teenagers in the World," she landed on Forbes's "30 Under 30" List, graced the cover of Rolling Stone and performed alongside Nirvana during the 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

She also curated the official soundtrack for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 and recorded "Yellow Flicker Beat" as the lead single. In 2017 LORDE released her second full-length studio album, Melodrama which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart, making her the first ever NZ artist to land a #1 debut album in the United States.

The album reached #1 in over 45 countries and earned LORDE a nomination for Album of the Year at the 2018 GRAMMY® Awards. In 2021, LORDE made her highly anticipated return with critically acclaimed single, "Solar Power," from her third full-length studio album, Solar Power. Solar Power was released August 20th and debuted at #1 in Australia and NZ and Top 5 around the world including US, UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain and Portugal.

On release of Solar Power, Lorde released an innovative eco-conscious discless Music box product as an alternative to a CD. LORDE currently has over 14 million albums sold worldwide and over 14 billion streams worldwide.

Lorde Australian Tour Dates

Wednesday 8 March 2023

Riverstage | Brisbane AU

ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100

Friday 10 March 2023

Sidney Myer Music Bowl | Melbourne AU

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Saturday 11 March 2023

Sidney Myer Music Bowl | Melbourne AU

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Monday 13 March 2023

Aware Super Theatre | Sydney AU

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Tuesday 14 March 2023

Aware Super Theatre | Sydney AU

ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Saturday 18 March 2023

Belvoir Amphitheatre* | Perth AU

moshtix.com.au | Ph: 1300 438 849