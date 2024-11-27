Lineup of Opera Singers Set for BMW Opera for All 2025 Concert in Melbourne’s Fed Square

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Building on the remarkable success of the past two years, BMW, in partnership with Opera Australia, has announced the third edition of the BMW Opera for All event. This concert returns to Melbourne’s Fed Square on Saturday, February 1, 2025, from 5pm to 7pm, promising a spectacular evening of world-class opera, free for everyone to enjoy.



For the first time, the event will introduce an exciting new edition – a 30-minute prelude performance by the Australian Girls Choir, highlighting BMW’s commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility by supporting arts and culture at a grassroots level. This performance will connect young, aspiring artists with award-winning operatic talent, embodying the spirit of creative collaboration.



BMW Opera for All is a global initiative in collaboration with local opera organisations to provide world-class cultural experiences to the public for free. The 2025 Melbourne edition will feature an open-air concert with a selection of opera arias and timeless classics, making it an evening for everyone.



Headlining the concert are four of Opera Australia’s finest opera singers. Soprano Olivia Cranwell, acclaimed for her performance in Opera Australia’s acclaimed Ring Cycle last year and her recent role as Giorgetta in Il tabarro in both Opera Australia and Victorian Opera productions and will reprise her role as Mimì in La bohème in 2025. Mezzo-soprano Dimity Shepherd, Melbourne born, three-time Green Room award-winner, Dimity has captivated audiences with her appearances for Opera Australia including last month’s production of Eucalyptus at the Palais Theatre and the title role of the national touring production of Carmen. Tenor Shanul Sharma, an alumnus of Opera Australia’s Young Artist Program, Shanul has enthralled audiences in roles including Almaviva in The Barber of Seville and most recently as Tamino in The Magic Flute. Baritone Christopher Hillier, who recently appeared as Zurga in The Pearl Fishers, joins the cast bringing a commanding vocal presence.



This celebrated cast from Opera Australia will be accompanied by a live orchestra of 20 musicians from Orchestra Victoria, conducted by the renowned Brian Castles-Onion, who has conducted the BMW Opera for All performances for the past two years.



Wolfgang Buechel, CEO of BMW Group Australia, expressed the company’s commitment to supporting arts and culture as an essential part of its social community engagement. He stated: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Opera Australia to bring BMW Opera for All back to Melbourne for the third consecutive year.



“This world-class performance not only celebrates local music talent but also brings joy to Melburnians of all ages, as well as visitors to the city, creating an inclusive celebration for the whole community to enjoy.”



Opera Australia CEO Fiona Allan said: “Opera Australia is thrilled to open up the experience of opera for so many through this free concert featuring some of Australia’s best singers. We are very grateful to BMW for its ongoing commitment to staging BMW Opera for All in Melbourne as part of this global initiative, also held in other cities renowned for their cultural life such as Munich, Berlin and London. I look forward to spending the evening in beautiful Fed Square with Victorian families and friends.”



With space to accommodate up to 8,000 attendees in Fed Square’s vibrant outdoor space, BMW Opera for All promises to be one of Australia’s largest free outdoor opera events in 2025.



