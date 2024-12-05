Leon Bridges Adds Special Guest Glass Beams to Melbourne Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Landing in Australia next month, Grammy Award winner and contemporary R&B star Leon Bridges is ready to sweep audiences off their feet on his biggest Australian shows to date.

In a huge coup for Melbourne music lovers, the mesmerising Glass Beams will present a not-to-be-missed music experience at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Thursday 23 January alongside Los Bitchos for the line up of the summer. ​

Glass Beams also join the Texan singer-songwriter at Brisbane’s iconic Riverstage on Friday 17 January and Bowral’s spectacular a day on the green Centennial Vineyards on Sunday 19 January, while Los Bitchos warm audiences at the ICC Sydney Theatre on Tuesday 21 January. Tickets for all shows are on sale now HERE.

Renowned for his captivating live show, Leon Bridges will bring to the stage all elements of his career spanning experiences, inspirations, and award winning catalogue of songs, on his sixth Australian visit. ​

Released in October, Leon is the highly anticipated new album from Leon Bridges. Leon unfolds as Bridges’ most poignant, powerful, and personal body of work to date, a journey through the things he holds dearest, and the memories of the people and places that shaped him. Six years in the making, this record is unmistakably Leon. ​

Glass Beams is the project of Indian-Australian musician Rajan Silva whose serpentine, psychedelic tinged tracks have catapulted into the collective consciousness of millions of new followers through social media, streaming and word of mouth. ​

Glass Beams capture the cross-pollination of East and West, old and new, and present a timeless fusion of cultures and sounds beamed through a prism of live instrumentation and DIY electronica, all wrapped up inside a mesmerising visual world. Releasing their anticipated sophomore EP Mahal earlier this year, The Guardian announced Glass Beams were ‘one to watch’ as they “hypnotise with a psychedelic fusion of Aussie surf rock and traditional Indian music”.

