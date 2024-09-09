Laugh For Lifeline Comedy Fundraiser Comes to Bendigo, Melbourne, and Ballarat

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lifeline supports people struggling with their mental health. Their Loddon Mallee centre answers thousands of calls each year and trains and supports crisis counselling for Bendigo to Swan Hill and the surrounding region.

Anything that raises the awareness of Lifeline and funds their work is an important step to a healthier and happier community. What can some comedians do to help? They can hold a fundraiser to boost positivity with laughter and raise some funding.

Laugh For Lifeline shows in Bendigo, Melbourne and Ballarat will feature different comedians at each show, including Brett Blake, Josh Earl, Sonia Di Iorio, Robyn Reynolds, Jacqueline Mifsud, Prue Blake, Suren Jayemanne, Michael Williams, and guests from the Bendigo Comedy Festival.

These will be nights of great laughs, great vibes, and all profits going to Lifeline during their Hello for Hope fundraising campaign.

Event Information

Bendigo: Thursday 19 September, 7:30pm

Piano Bar Bendigo, 264 Hargreaves Street, Bendigo

Tickets: Via GoTix (Capital Theatre), $27 - $30, profits to Lifeline

Melbourne: Friday 20 September, 7:00pm

The Butterfly Club, 5 Carson Place, Melbourne

Tickets: Via Eventbrite (Butterfly Club), $15 - $39, profits to Lifeline

Ballarat: Friday 4 October, 7:30pm.

At the George Hotel, 27 Lydiard Street North, Ballarat.

Tickets: Via Trybooking, $27 - $30, profits to Lifeline



