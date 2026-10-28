Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Adds Canberra Dates to Australian Tour Following Record-Breaking Melbourne Pre-Sales
Director Alister Smith leads the full-scale revival featuring music by Alan Menken and choreography by Dan Venz.
On the first day of Melbourne pre-sales, Little Shop of Horrors broke the Athenaeum Theatre box office record.
Following the announcement of the Hobart, Melbourne and Wollongong seasons, Woodward Productions has also confirmed that the much-loved production will sink its teeth into Canberra Theatre Centre from May 2027 for a strictly limited season.
Pre-sale tickets for Melbourne are available now, and tickets go on sale to the general public tomorrow. Tickets to the rest of the stops on the tour will be available from early November.
Equal parts hilarious, camp, and sci-fi horror, the dark comedy musical sees nerdy florist Seymour Krelborn stumble upon a new breed of plant at Mushnik's flailing flower shop on Skid Row. Naming it 'Audrey II' after his co-worker crush, Seymour soon discovers the foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore plant has sinister intentions.
The high-octane spectacle blends B-movie mayhem, outrageous comedy, and jaw-dropping puppetry with a killer score of '60s pop, doo-wop, and rock 'n' roll. Little Shop of Horrors is the ultimate cult classic about ambition, greed, and the terrifying cost of getting everything you ever wanted.
Woodward Productions Founder and Producer Alex Woodward said he was excited to tour this new, full-scale Australian version of Little Shop of Horrors, following its sell-out season at Brisbane's QPAC earlier this year.
'Little Shop of Horrors was one of the first shows I'd seen that had me completely rapt. It had that same effect on audiences when we staged it in Brisbane, so we can't wait for Australia to experience the magic mix of elaborate plant puppetry and a deranged dentist that has garnered such a cult following for more than 40 years,' said Woodward.
'Audiences are in for a potent nostalgia hit that is very camp, ridiculously fun and slightly gory.'
With Music by Alan Menken and Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman, since its premiere at Off-Off-Broadway in 1982, Little Shop of Horrors has enraptured millions of theatregoers worldwide and was adapted into a film in 1986 starring Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin.
This revival is directed by Alister Smith, who has realised musical adaptations of other cult classics like Bring It On, Cruel Intentions and The Wedding Singer.
Music Supervisor David Young (Frozen) and Musical Director Heidi Loveland (Carrie: The Musical) will lead a six-piece band through Little Shop of Horrors' blend of 60s pop, doo-wop and R&B, delivering unforgettable earworms like 'Suddenly Seymour', 'Feed Me (Git It)' and 'Dentist!'.
Designer Penny Challen, Lighting Designer Declan O'Neil and Choreographer Dan Venz will illuminate the gleeful allure of the American Dream in 1960s New York, B-Movie kitsch and meaningful silliness that is synonymous with Little Shop of Horrors.
The full cast for the tour of Little Shop of Horrors will be announced soon.
For more information and tickets to Little Shop of Horrors, visit littleshopmusicalaustralia.com
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS AUSTRALIAN TOUR
- Hobart - Theatre Royal - from 19 April 2027
- Melbourne - Athenaeum Theatre - from 2 May 2027
- Canberra - Canberra Theatre Centre - from 31 May 2027
- Wollongong - Illawarra Performing Arts Centre - from 26 July 2027
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