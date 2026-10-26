Lineup Set For MORNING MELODIES 2027 at Arts Centre Melbourne

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Arts Centre Melbourne's daytime music program Morning Melodies will return in 2027 with a star-powered line-up of talent including David Hobson and Colin Lane, Jemma Rix, Christie Whelan Browne, The 60 Four and PAULINI along with rising future stars of the stage from The Australian Ballet School and Victorian College of the Arts.

Once a month from February to December 2027, these established stars and emerging talent will entertain audiences within Hamer Hall, Australia's premier, multi-level concert venue.

Wicked and Frozen musical theatre star Jemma Rix opens the program with a showstopping concert brimming with Broadway hits, followed by UK singer Craig Martin and his 6-piece band celebrating the great British songbook featuring classics from The Beatles, Dusty Springfield, Tom Jones and more.

Later in the program, Morning Melodies audience favourite David Hobson unites with long-time friend and comedian Colin Lane for a performance of harmony and hilarity filled with popular songs, opera and comedy whilst star of stage and screen, Christie Whelan Browne pays tribute to Australia's cherished icon Olivia Newton-John.

Back by popular demand and fresh off their grand finale performance on The Voice Australia, The 60 Four return with a brand-new set list of '60s and '70s hits whilst ARIA Award-winning vocalist PAULINI pays tribute to the great American divas including Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin and Barbra Streisand in her September concert.

The 2027 program rounds out with Rat Pack Reloaded stepping into the golden age of swing with popular classics from Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. alongside modern crooners Michael Bublé, Robbie Williams and Harry Connick Jr and the festive celebration Christmas Melodies bringing the program to a close.

“For more than four decades, Morning Melodies has been a beloved musical tradition at Arts Centre Melbourne, inviting audiences to fill their day with feel-good performances from leading Australian musicians and acclaimed touring artists at an affordable price,” Karen Quinlan AM, Chief Executive Officer Arts Centre Melbourne.

Morning Melodies began in 1985 as film screenings in Arts Centre Melbourne's Playhouse theatre. Performer Betty Pounder and producer Sandy Graham sought to make good use of an otherwise empty theatre on a Monday morning. Forty-two years on and the acclaimed program has a rich history with more than 470 live performances taking place on the majestic Hamer Hall stage to more than 550,000 audience members.

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