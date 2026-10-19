DISNEY IN CONCERT Will Return to Melbourne with Melbourne Symphony Orchestra
The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and conductor Jessica Gethin will reunite for a celebration of Disney's music and animated films with over 120 musicians and voices.
Following its sold-out Melbourne season in 2025, the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and MM Creative Productions announce the return of Disney in Concert: Live at Arts Centre Melbourne, from 18 to 21 March 2027 at Arts Centre Melbourne, Hamer Hall.
The MSO and conductor Jessica Gethin will reunite for a spectacular celebration of Disney's music and animated films. An all-star cast of singers will be announced later in the year.
The concert will feature beloved songs from Disney's rich legacy of animated feature films including Beauty and the Beast, Moana, The Little Mermaid, Frozen and Hercules, as well as special symphonic highlights from Cinderella, Pinocchio, Fantasia, Sleeping Beauty and more, with captivating clips from favourite Disney animated feature films projected on the big screen.
Creative Producer Amy Manford said the concert offers audiences a magical opportunity to experience some of Disney's best-known music.
“There is something incredibly special about hearing this music performed live by a full orchestra and choir. These songs have been part of so many people's lives, and with more than 120 musicians and voices on stage, we're thrilled to create an experience where audiences can come together, relive those memories and hear the music in a whole new way.”
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