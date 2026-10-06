AVENUE Q Will Return to Australia in May 2027

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The Tony Award winning musical Avenue Q is returning to Australia from May 2027. Created by Jeff Marx and Robert Lopez, co-creator of The Book of Mormon and Disney's Frozen, Avenue Q is an irresistibly charming and furry tale of the loveable characters on a downtown New York street trying to make sense of life's burning issues.

Fresh out of college with a useless degree, big dreams and absolutely no idea what he's doing, Princeton moves to New York City and winds up on Avenue Q. There he meets a neighbourhood of puppet misfits trying to figure out the same things the rest of us are: how to find a job, fall in love, pay the bills, survive adulthood and maybe stop looking at porn for five minutes. Spoiler: they're not particularly good at any of it.

Featuring hysterically funny songs including The Internet is for Porn and Everyone's A Little Bit Racist, Avenue Q is a hilarious musical with a warm (and very fuzzy) heart. Think the fuzzy puppet nostalgia of your childhood, except everyone grew up, moved into a questionable share house and discovered sex, unemployment, racism, relationships, rent and the internet.

An all-news Australian production, Avenue Q will be directed by Luke Joslin, who is returning to the block in a sort of landlord capacity as Director, after playing Trekkie Monster in the original Australian production.

Hilarious, cheeky and uproariously entertaining, with a cast of 11 hugely talented performers and puppets, Avenue Qis the musical like no other and above all, is very, very funny.

Tour Dates

Brisbane – Lyric Theatre, QPAC from 26 May to 6 June

Melbourne - Athenaeum Theatre from 10 June to 4 July

Gold Coast – HOTA from 8 July to 17 July

Adelaide – Her Majesty's Theatre from 21 to 25 July

Canberra – Canberra Theatre Centre from 28 July to 1 August

Sydney – Roslyn Packer Theatre from 5 to 29 August

Western Sydney – Coliseum Theatre from 1 to 4 September

Newcastle – Civic Theatre from 8 to 12 September

Perth – Regal Theatre from 22 September to 3 October

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 18 Hrs 39 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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