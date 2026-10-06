AVENUE Q Will Return to Australia in May 2027
Luke Joslin directs the all-new Australian production of the puppet-filled musical across eight cities.
The Tony Award winning musical Avenue Q is returning to Australia from May 2027. Created by Jeff Marx and Robert Lopez, co-creator of The Book of Mormon and Disney's Frozen, Avenue Q is an irresistibly charming and furry tale of the loveable characters on a downtown New York street trying to make sense of life's burning issues.
Fresh out of college with a useless degree, big dreams and absolutely no idea what he's doing, Princeton moves to New York City and winds up on Avenue Q. There he meets a neighbourhood of puppet misfits trying to figure out the same things the rest of us are: how to find a job, fall in love, pay the bills, survive adulthood and maybe stop looking at porn for five minutes. Spoiler: they're not particularly good at any of it.
Featuring hysterically funny songs including The Internet is for Porn and Everyone's A Little Bit Racist, Avenue Q is a hilarious musical with a warm (and very fuzzy) heart. Think the fuzzy puppet nostalgia of your childhood, except everyone grew up, moved into a questionable share house and discovered sex, unemployment, racism, relationships, rent and the internet.
An all-news Australian production, Avenue Q will be directed by Luke Joslin, who is returning to the block in a sort of landlord capacity as Director, after playing Trekkie Monster in the original Australian production.
Hilarious, cheeky and uproariously entertaining, with a cast of 11 hugely talented performers and puppets, Avenue Qis the musical like no other and above all, is very, very funny.
Tour Dates
Brisbane – Lyric Theatre, QPAC from 26 May to 6 June
Melbourne - Athenaeum Theatre from 10 June to 4 July
Gold Coast – HOTA from 8 July to 17 July
Adelaide – Her Majesty's Theatre from 21 to 25 July
Canberra – Canberra Theatre Centre from 28 July to 1 August
Sydney – Roslyn Packer Theatre from 5 to 29 August
Western Sydney – Coliseum Theatre from 1 to 4 September
Newcastle – Civic Theatre from 8 to 12 September
Perth – Regal Theatre from 22 September to 3 October
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