A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL to Open in Adelaide

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The smash-hit Broadway musical A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical is headed to Adelaide. Following its highly anticipated Australian premiere and extraordinary audience response in Melbourne, with seasons also announced for Sydney and Brisbane, now it's Adelaide's turn!

The production will open at Adelaide's iconic Her Majesty's Theatre on 23 May 2027 bringing the music, the man and the remarkable story of Neil Diamond to South Australian audiences for the very first time.

Tickets go on sale to the general public from Friday 13 November.

Presented in Australia by producers Paul Dainty AO and TEG Dainty, Ken Davenport and Bob Gaudio, this exciting announcement comes 50 years on from Neil Diamond's first Adelaide concert at Football Park in 1976 and is sure to spark memories of his beloved anthems and unforgettable Sweet Caroline singalongs.

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A Beautiful Noise is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chartbusting, show-stopping American rock icon and one of the most successful and beloved performers of all time. With more than 140 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics including America, Forever in Blue Jeans and the incomparable Sweet Caroline, induction into both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's extraordinary life was made for the stage.

Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical — from the Australian producers of TINA - The Tina Turner Musical — is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

Neil Diamond's deep connection with Australia spans nearly half a century of music and memories. He has toured the country seven times, from the landmark Thank You Australia tour in 1976 through to 2015, with his music resonating deeply with audiences. His iconic 1972 live album, Hot August Night, spent 29 weeks at number one in 1973 and 1974 and 65 weeks on the chart, making it the third-longest-charting album of its era in Australian music history.

'Some of my most thrilling nights have been while sharing my music with audiences around the world,' said Neil Diamond. 'A Beautiful Noise has already had an incredible journey on Broadway and is currently touring across the U.S. I hope Australian audiences enjoy the show as much as I have.'

'Bringing A Beautiful Noise to Australia is extremely special for me,' said Paul Dainty AO, President and CEO of TEG Dainty. 'I've had the great privilege of working with Neil as his Australian promoter for decades, and Australia has always had a heartfelt connection with Neil Diamond's music. I'm delighted South Australian audiences will now get to experience Neil's incredible music and story through this production – a powerful celebration of his life, legacy and the legendary songs. The response in Melbourne has been remarkable with sell-out crowds night after night, and I know Adelaide audiences are going to be just as moved by this production and the unforgettable songs that have meant so much to generations.'

The Australian cast of A Beautiful Noise is led in Melbourne by Broadway star Will Swenson in the titular role Neil Diamond - Then, bringing his acclaimed, award-winning performance to Australia for the very first time. Joining Swenson is an exceptional company of Australian talent, featuring principal cast members Adelaide's own Terence Crawford (Neil Diamond – Now), Ashleigh Rubenach (Marcia Murphey), Monica Sayers (Doctor), Alana Tranter (Jaye Posner), Tim Wright (Fred Weintraub / Tommy O'Rourke), Paul Hanlon (Bert Berns / Kieve Diamond), Hannah Fredericksen (Ellie Greenwich / Rose Diamond), with Rob Mallett (Standby Neil Diamond – Then), and Mark Owen Taylor (Standby Neil Diamond – Now, Fred Weintraub / Tommy O'Rourke, Bert Berns / Kieve Diamond).

Rounding out the company as 'The Beautiful Noise' ensemble are Katrina Bickerton, Jordan Malone, Etuate Lutui (Shilo soloist), along with Cameron Davey, Paul Leandre Escorrido, Matt Hourigan, Alana Iannace, Jerome Javier (Swing) Joshua Kobeck, Anna Mallows (Swing), James Maxfield (Swing), Isabella Roberts, Sophie Tzioumis, Emma Wilby (Swing), and Erica Wild (Swing).

There's an impressive lineup of South Australian talent in this production both on stage and behind the scenes. Among them, one of Australia's most respected and acclaimed theatre and screen performers, Terence Crawford (1984, Girl from the North Country, Lord of the Rings: A Musical Tale) who plays the iconic role of Neil Diamond – Now. Joining him is Adelaide-born Alana Iannace, (Kimberly Akimbo), a graduate of Marryatville High School and the Bachelor of Music Theatre at Adelaide's Elder Conservatorium. The South Australian connection continues with fellow Elder Conservatorium graduate Sophie Tzioumis – making her professional theatre debut as Noise/Co Dance Captain, and Adelaide's own triple threat and Swing on the show, Jerome Javier (In The Heights, Jagged Little Pill, The Wedding Singer). The Adelaide connection extends behind the scenes, too, with Associate Producer Paul Marrollo and Company Manager Lauren Brumby both born and raised in Adelaide.

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Chess, Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and written by four-time Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Two Popes).

The design team for A Beautiful Noise features Tony Award winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (Costume Design), four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (Sound Design), and Luc Verschueren (Hair, Wig and Make Up Design). The production has Music Supervision and Arrangements by Sonny Paladino, Incidental Music and Dance Music Arrangements by Brian Usifer, Vocal Design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and Orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer.

Tour Dates

Adelaide – Her Majesty's Theatre, Previews commence on Sunday 23 May, 2027.

Melbourne – Princess Theatre, currently playing to Saturday 7 November, 2026.

Sydney – Sydney Lyric, Previews commence on Saturday 14 November, 2026.

Brisbane - Lyric Theatre, QPAC, Previews commence on Saturday 20 March, 2027.

Tickets for A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical in Adelaide will be released to waitlist members with a pre-sale commencing Monday 9 November, ahead of the general public on sale from Friday 13 November.

For waitlist and ticketing information visit www.theneildiamondmusical.com.au,

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