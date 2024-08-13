LEGENDS IN CONCERT Returns To Melbourne In January 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Direct from Las Vegas, Legends in Concert will return to entertain Melbourne audiences again after a near sellout 6th season in January this year. Opening on the 9 January 2025 with performances until 25 January at The Palms at Crown.

The original, largest and widely regarded as the world's greatest live celebrity tribute show, Legends in Concert have once again put together a stellar line up, featuring the top performers from the show's last six seasons to bring you many of your favourite artists and their hit songs. Freddie Mercury, Cher, Tina Turner and everyone's favourite Elvis is returning along with Cyndi Lauper and Stevie Wonder.

Each legendary performer not only looks like the star they portray but use their own natural voices to pay homage to their iconic music counterpart. Backed by a live band that rocks the house with vivacious back-up singers and dancers, you can guarantee that Legends in Concert will once again be a spectacular and unforgettable experience! A special opening number this season will start off the show!

"We're so thrilled to be returning to Melbourne for our 'Magnificent Seventh' season, with six of the 'best of the best' tribute artists in the world from our six previous seasons. They again will be performing at The Palms at Crown, in one of the finest and most intimate venues Legends in Concert has ever appeared in during its forty-two year history," said Mark Kogan, General Manager for Special Events for Legends.

"The amazing and great Aussie audiences at The Palms at Crown have made Legends one of their favourite shows to attend, with the songs that make their hearts sing, their hands clap, and their bodies stand, with many dancing in their seats and in the aisles during and throughout the show. And with a special opening number this season, this high energy line up will get the show going from the first notes. We can't wait to return this January," Kogan said.

Legends in Concert made its Las Vegas debut in 1983 as an initial six-week engagement in the centre of the Las Vegas Strip. It has since earned entertainment industry awards for “Show of the Year”, “Entertainers of the Year”, “Grand Slam” and the prestigious “Show of Shows” awarded by the international Press Association. Today, Legends in Concert is the longest running show in Las Vegas' history.

Legends in Concert - The Palms at Crown

Dates: January 9 to 25, 2025

Performance times: Wednesdays through Sundays 7.30pm

Saturday and Sunday matinee performances at 2:00pm

Venue: The Palms at Crown, 8 Whiteman St, Southbank

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com.au

Price: Tickets from $74.90 including the booking fee; there will also be a transaction fee

Website: www.legendsinconcert.com

Comments