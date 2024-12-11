Josh Wolf Brings HIGH ON LIFE to Australia

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Comedian, actor, and writer Josh Wolf will bring his new show HIGH ON LIFE to Australia, starting in Perth on January 29 before heading to Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney. Tickets are on sale now.

From adding his quick-witted commentary on comedy round tables, to becoming a New York Times Bestselling Author, writing on hit television shows, and headlining stand-up comedy tours across the nation, Wolf has proved time and time again he is one of the most dynamic and multi-faceted comedians in the entertainment business.

Wolf was a regular round table guest and writer on the hit E! series, Chelsea Lately (2007), and appeared as a performer on the E! series, After Lately (2011). Wolf is also a New York Times bestselling author, having released "It Takes Balls: Dating Single Moms and Other Confessions from an Unprepared Single Dad". Funny and brutally honest, the book details Wolf's adventures as a struggling stand-up comedian, while juggling being a single parent in Los Angeles.

Josh Wolf’s popularity continues to increase on social media, where he has 2.8 million followers on Facebook, 1.6 million followers on TikTok, 1.6 million subscribers on YouTube, and 514,000 followers on Instagram. His comedy special “Father Of The Year” has 11.5 million views on his YouTube channel, which itself has over 250 million views showcasing hilarious clips from his stand-up shows, other comedy specials, crowd work compilations, along with skits and reality content such as the series “Family Tussle” which Wolf made with his son Jacob.

Comments