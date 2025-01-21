Joanna Murray-Smith’s BERLIN Will Open in Melbourne This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Love, history and identity will collide on stage when Joanna Murray-Smith’s BERLIN returns to Melbourne following its sell-out run in 2023. Directed by Erica Chestnut and starring Georgia Latchford and Lachlan Hamill, the romantic thriller by one of Australia’s most renowned playwrights will play a strictly limited season at Meat Market North Melbourne from 27 February 2025.

A chance encounter in a Berlin bar sparks an electrifying, late-night connection between Tom, an Australian abroad, and Charlotte, a local stranger. But as their flirtations evolve into something deeper, long-buried secrets begin to surface, setting the stage for a heart-stopping journey sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats, torn and heartbroken.

Produced by Little Life Productions, the provocative play explores the complex intersection of passion and the past. Prepare for a night of suspense, heartbreak, and unexpected twists, as two actors go head-to-head in an unforgettable theatrical showdown questioning whether love can truly survive the weight of history.

“Berlin is a romantic thriller that pits the devastating shadow of history against the dazzling promise of true love,” said producer and performer Lachlan Hamill.

“When we staged the show in 2023 we never could have imagined the emotional responses we received from our audiences. It’s clear that the effects of this moment in history continue to be felt today, so to bring to life a story that touches so many people is a privilege we don’t take lightly,” he commented.

BERLIN will play a strictly limited season at Meat Market North Melbourne from 27 February to 6 March. The show runs for 90 minutes without intermission.

