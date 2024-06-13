Full Cast Set For CIRQUE BON BON Melbourne This July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The full cast has been announced for the Melbourne season of CIRQUE BON BON.

Joining the world-class, multi-talented cast in the acrobatic, dance and comedy-filled extravaganza will be dancers Jayden Grogan, Holly Soper, Hunter-Jai Clist and Tiara Locke.

CIRQUE BON BON will be led by world-renowned comedy emcee, Mario, Queen of the Circus (Clarke McFarlane), and will star a multi-talented cast including contortionist and foot archery artist Shannen Michaela who holds the Guinness world record for shooting an arrow the farthest with her feet; world-renowned Cyr Wheel artist Alexandre Lane; Aerial Hoop contortion and Hula Hoop artist Ashleigh Roper; Australia’s own hand to hand and skating duo Emma Goh and Scott Lazaravech; as well as juggler Cody Harrington and Aerial Straps and mouth hang artist Liam Dummer.

Ash Jacks, executive producer of Cirque Bon Bon said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Jayden, Holly, Hunter and Tiara to the CIRQUE BON BON company. As highly-skilled technical dancers, these four individuals are the perfect addition to our cirque troop. We can’t wait for Melbourne to experience their infectious energy and jaw-dropping skill.”

Hot on the heels of its sell-out run in Brisbane, CIRQUE BON BON’s all-star cast of contortionists, acrobats and dancers will transform the Athenaeum Theatre stage into a cauldron of excitement, drama and hilarity from 11 July.

CIRQUE BON BON is the brainchild of former Cirque du Soleil Assistant Creative Director Ash Jacks and choreographer Julieann Nugent, and has attracted over 14,000 audiences in Brisbane, Adelaide and Noosa since it began in 2021.

“We’ve used every last trick in the book to make this show something you just can’t look away from,” continued Jacks.

In Melbourne for a strictly limited season before it tours the country, CIRQUE BON BON promises to have audiences of all-ages on the edge of their seat for 80 minutes of beauty and bravery.

Tickets for CIRQUE BON BON range from $59 to $109 plus booking fee. Tickets are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at ticketmaster.com.au/cirque-bon-bon-tickets/artist/3143909.

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



