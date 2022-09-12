David Wenham Will Lead the Australian Premiere The Old Vic Production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Two visionary Tony Award winners - director Matthew Warchus (Matilda the Musical) and playwright Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) - have created a magical new interpretation of Charles Dickens' timeless story, A Christmas Carol.

Melbourne audiences can immerse themselves in The Old Vic's big-hearted, smash hit production that brims with Christmas spirit, when the production commences on 12 November and plays through the festive season to Christmas Eve.

The Australian production stars David Wenham as Scrooge in a rare opportunity to see him in a live stage production in Melbourne. The SAG and AFI winner is best known for his on screen roles as Faramir in Peter Jackson's The Lord Of The Rings trilogy, BAFTA winning and Academy Award nominated film Lion, his beloved breakout role as Diver Dan opposite Sigrid Thornton in the hit ABC series Seachange, and Baz Luhrmann's Elvis.

His onstage roles include Cyrano in Cyrano De Bergerac, John Proctor in The Crucible, Aleksei Trigorin in The Seagull, Lee in True West, Ivan in Art, and Jerry Springer in Jerry Springer: The Opera. The full Australian cast will be announced in the coming weeks.

Winner of five Tony Awards, making A Christmas Carol the most awarded play of 2021, this adaptation of one of the English language's most beloved pieces of literature features dazzling staging, moving storytelling, and 12 cherished Christmas carols, including 'Joy to the World' and 'Silent Night'.

After premiering at London's The Old Vic in 2017, A Christmas Carol has become a much-loved festive staple over the past six seasons. The role of Scrooge has been performed by a raft of celebrated actors including Rhys Ifans (Notting Hill), Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead), Stephen Mangan (The Split), Stephen Tompkinson (DCI Banks), Paterson Joseph (Vigil), and Owen Teale (Games of Thrones, Line of Duty).

The production then opened on Broadway in 2019 - with Scrooge played by Campbell Scott (House of Cards) and Bradley Whitford (The West Wing) - garnering rave reviews, breaking box office records and winning every Tony Award for which it was nominated, including Best Score (the first win for a non-musical play).

Australian producer Torben Brookman for GWB Entertainment said: "GWB Entertainment is thrilled to be bringing the multi-award winning, Old Vic production of A Christmas Carol to Australia. We love that this timeless, classic tale is about community and bringing people together, which is something that has particular resonance at this time. We look forward to audiences of all ages gathering together to share in the delight of this special production this Christmas season."

David Wenham said: "A Christmas Carol is a ripping yarn, this production is as compelling as it is surprising. I'm counting the days to get back on the stage in the role of Scrooge. It's a story of hope, redemption and community. I guarantee the audience will leave the theatre feeling better about themselves and the world at the end of the show. A perfect story to be told at Christmas time."

Dickens' 1843 novella tells the story of a selfish and greedy old man, Ebenezer Scrooge, who hates everything related to Christmas. Ultimately a tale of compassion and redemption, after being visited by Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come, Scrooge is changed into a better man.

With scenic and costume design by Tony Award winner Rob Howell, music and arrangements by Tony Award winner Christopher Nightingale, lighting design by Tony Award winner Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Tony Award winner Simon Baker, movement by Lizzi Gee, The Old Vic's A Christmas Carol will fill the Comedy Theatre to the brim with music and merriment.