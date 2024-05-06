JULIA Comes to Southbank Theatre This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Joanna Murray-Smith’s Julia, documenting the lead up to Julia Gillard’s famous 2012 parliamentary ‘misogyny speech’, is set to begin performances at Southbank Theatre in Melbourne from 31 May.

A Sydney Theatre Company and Canberra Theatre Centre production, Julia documents one of the most pivotal moments in Australian political history, sending shockwaves around the world. The play is a gripping insight into our nation’s first female prime minister, who picked apart the hypocrisy and hideous double standards, and bravely fought the unchecked sexism and misogyny that occurs in contemporary politics.

Julia is helmed by some of Australia’s finest theatre makers, including playwright Joanna Murray-Smith (Berlin, Switzerland) and Helpmann Award-winning director Sarah Goodes (Sunday). This powerful two-hander features Justine Clarke and Jessica Bentley, who walk audiences through some of the most important parts in Gillard’s life, culminating in a verbatim performance of the 15-minute speech that has earned a place to live unconditionally in the Australian collective social consciousness.

Melbourne Theatre Company’s Artistic Director Anne-Louise Sarks says, “Julia is an exhilarating piece of theatre that will linger in the minds of Melbourne audiences, long after they’ve left. After incredibly well-received seasons at both the Sydney Theatre Company and Canberra Theatre Centre, it is so exciting Julia has arrived in the city that Gillard called home throughout her trail-blazing political term.

Julia’s creative team includes Renée Mulder (Designer), Alexander Berlage (Lighting Designer), Steve Francis (Composer & Sound Designer), Susie Henderson (Video Designer), Charley Allanah (Assistant Director) and Jennifer White (Voice & Dialect Coach).

Julia begins performances on Friday 31 May at Southbank Theatre through to Saturday 6 July. Tickets are available at www.mtc.com.au.

