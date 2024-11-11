DARKFIELD SÉANCE and FLIGHT Return to Melbourne This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Back by popular demand, multisensory shipping container experiences DARKFIELD SÉANCE and FLIGHT are making their return to Melbourne this summer, engulfing audiences in complete darkness and challenging their grasp on reality.

Following record-breaking seasons in Sydney, Canberra and Brisbane in 2024, DARKFIELD’s most popular experiences SÉANCE and FLIGHT, will play for a three month season at the Arts Centre Melbourne Forecourt, opening on Friday the 13th of December, 2024.

DARKFIELD invites audiences to step inside shipping containers where strange worlds unfold. The immersive 360-degree audio experiences challenge the senses, exploring the depths of human psychology and perception.

Produced in Australia by Realscape Productions, DARKFIELD SÉANCE and FLIGHT have to-date seen over 300,000 Australians take the plunge into darkness and experience heart pounding thrill.

SÉANCE

Step inside, take a seat but don't get comfortable. SÉANCE is an intense sonic performance that explores the psychology of a group of people who have been bombarded with suggestible material. In complete darkness, your senses become vulnerable to persuasion. We only ask that you proceed with an open mind...

FLIGHT

FLIGHT takes audience members through two worlds, two realities and two outcomes to their journey. The many worlds interpretation of Quantum Mechanics proposes all possible outcomes that could occur, are occurring in countless worlds of varying similarity. Find comfort in knowing that however ill advised your choices have been - there is a version of you who made better ones and is suffering less regret and embarrassment.

“We didn’t think a return to Melbourne would be on the cards, but while DARKFIELD has been on tour, Melbournians have been all over our socials asking when it’s their turn again. So we knew we had to bring fan-favourites SÉANCE and FLIGHT back to our home city for another season,” said Amy Johnson, producer at Realscape Productions.

“The productions are ideal for anyone who loves the thrill of multisensory entertainment, and immersing themselves in the unknown. They are playing in the heart of Melbourne’s entertainment precinct at the city’s most lively time of the year, so they’re the perfect option for a fun date night, pre-dinner experience or post-tennis thrill.”

