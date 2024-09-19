Circus Oz Hub Returns to Melbourne Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For the first time since 2019, the vibrant Circus Oz Hub returns with a stacked program featuring some of Australia’s most exciting circus acts, school holiday fun for the family and electric late night entertainment for the duration of Melbourne Fringe 2024.

“We are thrilled to be returning to Melbourne Fringe with such a diverse program of high calibre shows and special events. Circus takes on so many forms, from cabaret to comedy and many kinds of music. We cannot wait to welcome audiences into Circus Oz at Collingwood Yards to experience some of the best circus Australia has to offer,” says Regina Hill, Circus Oz Chair of the Board.

The iconic Circus Oz building in Collingwood will be the home of the Circus Oz Hub. Buzzing with energy and creativity, the space will celebrate the rich cultural offer of Melbourne, and provide an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

The Circus Oz Hub has acted as a platform for a slew of new Australian acts who have gone on to achieve huge successes on the international stage.

Two of those acts are returning to the hub this year, after becoming globally recognised smash-hits. The multi-award winning narrative comedy show GODZ, and the captivatingly stylish and acclaimed Escalate, which does for juggling what Tap Dogs did for tap dancing.

A wide variety of other new and established circus shows make up this year’s program, including Snatch and Grab, Scott’s BMX Trick Bike Show, KABOOM!, Cabaret Vertigo, Junklandia, Haus Party and Circus Oz’s Havoc (with over 70 humans on stage).

The full line-up of Circus Oz Hub shows and special events can be found via the Melbourne Fringe website.

