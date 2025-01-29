Circa Returns to Arts Centre Melbourne With HUMANS 2.0

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Circa will return to Arts Centre Melbourne with their global acrobatic smash hit Humans 2.0 from 14 – 24 May in the Playhouse fresh from celebrating their 20-year anniversary last year.

Circa’s reputation precedes itself for being at the forefront of the new wave of contemporary Australian circus, redefining the art form by showcasing how extreme physicality can forge powerful and emotive experiences. They have captivated audiences in over 45 countries and reached more than two million people, pushing boundaries, blending movement, dance, theatre and circus.

Under the visionary leadership of Yaron Lifschitz, and in collaboration with their extraordinary ensemble of circus artists, Humans 2.0 is the next chapter of Circa’s internationally acclaimed Humans – a work that explored the physical limits of the body by pushing it to its extremities.

Humans 2.0 is intimate, primal and deeply engaged with the challenge of being human. It poses the question: can we ever find a perfect balance, or is adapting to constant change the only way forward?

This is next level circus by Circa. Be enthralled by 10 bodies on stage as they appear in a flash of light, move in harmony for a fleeting moment and then descend into a sinuous trance. Towers grow and decay, bodies leap and are caught, as physical limits are pushed to their extreme.

Audiences will marvel at the symphony of acrobatics with tightly woven choreography pulsing with music by composer Ori Lichtik and revealed in Paul Jackson’s dramatic lighting.

Humans 2.0 premiered in Sydney in 2021 and will begin their Europe/USA tour in March before arriving in Melbourne for its only Australian performance this year.

