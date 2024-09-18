Cast Set For A CHRISTMAS CAROL in Melbourne

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In what has quickly become a Melbourne festive season tradition, the blockbuster production A Christmas Carol will return for a third year this Christmas, with the first cast announced today.

Joining the production for 2024 will be beloved stage and screen actor Alison Whyte, fresh from starring alongside Anthony LaPaglia in the much-lauded Death of A Salesman, as the Ghost of Christmas Past; Tim Wright – who recently played Ned Ryerson in Groundhog Day the Musical and Bill Austen in Mamma Mia! – as Bob Cratchit; and Kaori Maeda-Judge, who starred as Meg in Little Women and Bertha in Hello Girls at Hayes Theatre this year, as Jess.

Returning cast include Aisha Adara as Little Fan, also recently seen in Death of A Salesman; Kaya Byrne as Fred, direct from A Streetcar Named Desire at MTC and Groundhog Day the Musical; Sarah Morrison as Belle, currently performing in the international tour of Miss Saigon; Stephanie Lambourn as Mrs Cratchit; Samantha Morley as the Ghost of Christmas Present; Grant Piro as Fezziwig; Cameron Taylor as Nicholas; Benjamin Colley as George; and Jack Van Staveren and Jasmine Vaughns as swings.

The role of Scrooge will be announced shortly.

A Christmas Carol will play for a strictly limited festive season at the Comedy Theatre from 22 November 2024, with tickets now on sale at christmascarolaustralia.com.au

