Canberra Theatre Centre Unveils Valence Series

Canberra Theatre Centre has announced Valence, a series of works to ignite the senses and challenge the perceptions of Canberran theatregoers.

Curated to captivate intellect and stir the soul, Valence brings together visionary artists who are exploring the now, pushing the boundaries of convention and inviting reflection and action.

The programme features David Finnegan’s slippery and subversive take on a classic radio play 44 Sex Acts in One Week; Eliza Sanders’ part-dance theatre, part-live improvisation, part-performative lecture Manage Your Expectations, queer black comedy and drag extravaganza about power, privilege, and high school debating Trophy Boys; Marrugeku Dance Company’s alternately challenging and joyful Jurrungu Ngan-ga [Straight Talk] and Betty Grumble’s eco-feminist explosion of art, politics, love, and anger in Enemies of Grooviness Eat Sh!t.

Daniel Clarke, Head of Programming at Canberra Theatre Centre, said, “We are so excited to bring these five shows to the capital which will present ACT audiences with the very best of contemporary theatre, dance, performance and frankly, works that refuse to be defined. Our role here at Canberra Theatre Centre is to capture the zeitgeist of the country’s artistic landscape and ensure that our audiences are experiencing the very best of what is being presented in other major cities, all while staying connected to vital, visionary and mind-blowing artists.

“There is currently no major performance festival in Canberra and so what we have done with Valence, is to hand-pick shows that have been presented at major arts festivals both nationally and globally, alongside work that audiences and critics have not been able to stop talking about since they premiered,” he continued.

Celebrating the powerful chemistry between performers and audience alike, Valence invites viewers to confront uncomfortable truths and embrace the possibilities of transformation through collaboration and connection.

“We are especially proud of the work that Canberran artists contribute to this program – David Finnigan, Marni Mount, Charley Allanah and Eliza Sanders – these are artists who live or have lived in Canberra and forged successful and inspiring careers in the arts. It is a joy to be presenting their works to audiences in their home-town”, added Clarke.

From some of Australia’s leading performance makers, there will be a range of astounding works from July to September 2024.

Tickets are available to purchase at canberratheatrecentre.com.au/season/valence-2024/. Concession prices are available for all shows, plus book a package and save up to $125* – 3-show & 5-show options available.





