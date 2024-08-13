COST OF LIVING Opens Next Month at Melbourne Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cost of Living, a deeply moving play that looks at the ways we care for one another and ourselves and winner of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Drama from playwright Martyna Majok, will begin previews at Melbourne Theatre Company’s Southbank Theatre on Saturday 14th September.

Known for its heart, humour, and searing observations, this play offers an honest and insightful look at the forces that bring people together. “This production boasts an outstanding ensemble cast, who will bring depth and authenticity to their roles” says Anne-Louise Sarks, Melbourne Theatre Company’s Artistic Director & Co-CEO. “This is an important and thought-provoking piece of theatre that underscores the emotional and psychological 'cost' we pay to live our lives.”

Cost of Living follows the intertwined lives of two pairs of characters. Ani, portrayed by Rachel Edmonds (Have You Tried Yoga?), finds herself unexpectedly reunited with her estranged husband Eddie, played by Aaron Pedersen (Mystery Road), following a devastating accident. As their dynamic shifts from one of divorcing to caregiving, they navigate the complexities of their changed relationship.

Meanwhile, John, an affluent PhD candidate with cerebral palsy, played by Oli Pizzey Stratford (Neighbours), hires Jess, a fellow graduate student and bartender-by-night portrayed by Mabel Li (Safe Home), as his support worker. Their interactions challenge both characters to confront uncomfortable truths about themselves and their motives.

Martyna Majok's award-winning script shines a light on the tenderness and challenges inherent in the human experience. The play is not merely about disability; it delves into the universal need for connection and the complexities of caregiving.

The Cost of Living creative team includes Director Anthea Williams, Set & Costume Designer Matilda Woodroofe, Lighting Designer Richard Vabre, Composer & Sound Designer Jethro Woodward, Assistant Director Alistair Baldwin and Assistant Composer & Sound Designer Todd J. Bennett.

