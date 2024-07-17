Budjerah Details The Therapy Sessions Tour for September 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Riding high on an unstoppable trajectory, 2x ARIA award-winner and multi-Platinum selling artist Budjerah is one of Australia’s hottest talents, boasting a staggering 50+ million streams and counting. Now, the Gold Coast singer is thrilled to announce his biggest shows yet: the Therapy Sessions Tour, which will see Budjerah perform in Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne, and Brunswick Heads this September.

The tour news comes hot off the heels of Budjerah’s brand new single, ‘Is It Ever Gonna Make Sense’, premiered by triple j and out now via Warner Music Australia – listen here. Blending his captivating pop, RNB and gospel influences together to deliver a sonic punch-in-the-face and Budjerah’s biggest chorus yet, the explosive new track is co-written with Aussie powerhouse G-Flip and Aidan Hogg and proves Budjerah is more than ready to capitalise on his rising momentum.

“On stage, there’s a fire in me,” he says of the upcoming shows. “And I think that’s why I love performing so much. Because there’s a part of me inside that just wants to come out. And that’s when I feel like you get the full view of me as a whole person.”

Kicking off at The Triffid in Brisbane on Friday 6 September, the Therapy Sessions Tour will then head to Sydney’s Factory Theatre on Saturday 7 September, followed by Adelaide’s Lion Arts Factory on Friday 13 September. Next up, Perth’s Rosemount Hotel gets a performance on Saturday 14 September, before Budjerah heads to Melbourne venue 170 Russell on Friday 20 September. Finally, he’ll wrap it all up at Brunswick Picture House in Brunswick Heads on Saturday 28 September.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday 24 July (1pm local) HERE. Frontier members can get early access via presales, which start Monday 22 July (11am local). Check the Frontier website for full details.

Earning over 15 million streams on Spotify alone for his hit song ‘Therapy’ and with multiple accolades coming his way – including 2 x ARIA Award wins for Breakthrough Artist (2021) and Best Soul/R&B Release (2022), from 13 nominations – Budjerah is one of Australia’s most beloved new voices. From his self-titled debut in 2021 and his EP Conversations (2022), he’s collaborated with names such as Matt Corby, Meg Mac and global pop titan Ed Sheeran, Budjerah captivating audiences as the opening act for the latter’s nationwide 2023 stadium tour and appearing on Sheeran’s single ‘2Step’. In 2022 he took home an APRA for Most Performed R&B / Soul Work for his single ‘Higher’, and was named GQ Australia’s Breakthrough Artist.

Combing those powerhouse vocals and his captivating stage presence, Budjerah live on stage is unbeatable. Gearing up for his biggest headline tour of Australia so far… Don’t miss the chance to see this incredible singer live this September!

BUDJERAH ​THERAPY SESSIONS TOUR

Friday 6 September

​The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

​Lic. All Ages

​moshtix.com.au

Saturday 7 September

​Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

​Lic. All Ages

​ticketek.com.au

Friday 13 September

​Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA

​Lic. All Ages

​moshtix.com.au

Saturday 14 September

​Rosemount Hotel, Perth, WA

​18+

​oztix.com.au

Friday 20 September

​170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

​18+

​moshtix.com.au

Saturday 28 September

​Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads, NSW

​Lic. All Ages

​eventfinda.com.au

Photo credit: Georgia-Wallace

